Bronny James is widely regarded as one of the most promising and fascinating high school basketball prospects in the nation. As the eldest son of LeBron James, there was always going to be a certain amount of hype around Bronny, but the youngster has also held up his end of the bargain. He has often show himself to be a particularly savvy player despite not being blessed with the same physical gifts that his father had at his age.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO