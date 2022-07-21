Live performances from Knoxville Shakespeare return to Ijams Nature Center with "As You Like It"

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a phone scam that's targeting people in the area. The BCSO said at least one scam caller is trying to trick people into giving them money by pretending to be a deputy with the sheriff's office. Deputies said the caller has threatened to arrest people if they don't pay a made-up fine, saying the person has gone one step further and asked people to meet him to collect the cash.

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO