Knoxville, TN

Live performances from Knoxville Shakespeare return to Ijams Nature Center with "As You Like It"

WBIR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe live performances run Thursdays through Sundays...

www.wbir.com

WBIR

Free Garden Show in Knoxville

Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc., District IV Flower show July 27 (2 to 4 p.m.) & July 28 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at the O'Connor Senior Center. 7/24/22-4pm.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
WBIR

KPD: Man's body recovered after going into river near Calhoun's

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The body of a man who went into the Tennessee River on Monday morning was recovered, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD, Knoxville Fire Department and Knox County Rescue Squad were searching for a man who went into the Tennessee River and did not resurface on Monday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Anderson County Sheriff's Office releases new app

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office released a new app on Monday. The app will include up-to-date information on ACSO such as 24-hour arrest lists, current inmate database, current job openings and more, ACSO said. It will also have push alert notifications to send users...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
#As You Like It#Performing#Ijams Nature Center
WBIR

Sheriff warns people about scam caller posing as Blount Co. deputy

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a phone scam that's targeting people in the area. The BCSO said at least one scam caller is trying to trick people into giving them money by pretending to be a deputy with the sheriff's office. Deputies said the caller has threatened to arrest people if they don't pay a made-up fine, saying the person has gone one step further and asked people to meet him to collect the cash.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Knoxville mayor proposes new tax rate, lowest in 50 years

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knoxville mayor is asking City Council to adjust the city's tax rate to its lowest rate since 1974. Mayor Indya Kincannon proposed a 50-cent increase in Knoxville's property tax rate in April 2022. The proposed increase would help generate new revenue to maintain services and support first responders, according to a release from the city of Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN

