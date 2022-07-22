ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to actually snack healthily, according to nutritionists

By Jolie Kerr
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Improving eating habits is a great goal to have, because even small changes to your diet can have big results in the form of more energy, better skin, improved sleep and more. We spoke to experts about their favorite healthy snacks, and some kitchen essentials that make them easy to make...

