ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden’s whereabouts in the week leading up to his Covid diagnosis

By Kelly Hooper
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20bQYb_0go9oX6Y00
The president’s schedule in the days leading to his diagnosis was not short of meetings and events, including speaking with US athletes competing in the Maccabiah Games. | Pool photo by Ronen Zvulun

After a week spent traveling across the Middle East and meeting with world leaders, President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The president’s schedule in the days leading to his diagnosis was not short of meetings and events, and he didn’t hold back from using direct contact in his greetings — doling out handshakes and fist bumps to his counterparts across the region.

Biden, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” such as a runny nose and fatigue, that began Wednesday evening, according to the White House. First lady Jill Biden tested negative for the virus Thursday morning, as did Vice President Kamala Harris.

But Biden interacted with many other leaders in the week leading up to his positive test result, raising the question of who would be considered a close contact to the president. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a close contact as someone who was less than 6 feet away from a person with known or suspected Covid starting two days before the infected person developed symptoms. A person would also be a close contact if they were “in the presence of someone with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.”

POLITICO has mapped out the seven days leading to the president’s positive test, what he was doing and who he came in contact with. Here’s the rundown:

Thursday, July 14

Biden tours Jerusalem, meets with Herzog and Netanyahu
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VC8or_0go9oX6Y00
President Joe Biden talks with American Holocaust survivors Dr. Gita Cycowicz and Rena Quint in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Jerusalem. | Evan Vucci/AP Photo

One week before his positive test result, Biden was in Jerusalem. He’d landed in the city the day before to kick off his four-day trip to the Middle East, where he would meet with key leaders in an attempt to reassert U.S. leadership in the region.

The president met with dozens of people in Israel on July 14. At the top of the day he participated in a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid — whom he had greeted with a fist bump at the airport. Biden then joined the leaders of Israel, India and the United Arib Emirates for a meeting of the I2U2 Group and had meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Later Thursday, Biden attended a reception where Lapid awarded him the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor for his longtime support of the country. He then met with U.S. athletes competing in the Maccabiah Games, an international Jewish and Israeli multisport event, before watching the opening ceremonies.

Friday, July 15

Saudi meetings spur controversy

Video link

Biden faced major backlash Friday for an exchange with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Upon his arrival to the Al Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the president greeted the crown prince with a fist bump — a move widely criticized as being too friendly given that bin Salman had reportedly orchestrated the 2018 assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The exchange was even more notable after the White House had told reporters just days earlier that the president would limit his handshaking while abroad amid an increase in Covid variants.

Earlier in the day, the president had met with President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, whom he’s pictured shaking hands with. Biden was then seen shaking hands with local leaders during his visit to the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.

When he arrived in Jeddah, Biden was received by various Saudi officials, including the governor of the country’s Mecca Province and the Saudi ambassador to the United States. He then participated in a bilateral meeting with Saudi King Salman, the crown prince and other Saudi and U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Saturday, July 16

POTUS meets GCC+3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Cb17_0go9oX6Y00
President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, far right, attend the Gulf Cooperation Council Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Evan Vucci/AP Photo

Biden’s main event for his last day in the Middle East was attending a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council plus Egypt, Iraq and Jordan — known as the GCC+3. He had spent the morning individually meeting with the leaders of Iraq, Egypt and the UAE.

The summit marked the end of Biden’s meetings in the Middle East. He departed Jeddah and headed back to the U.S. on Saturday evening.

Sunday, July 17

Return to D.C.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZwaj_0go9oX6Y00
President Joe Biden arrives at the White House in Washington, Saturday, July 16, 2022, after returning from a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The president arrived back at the White House early Sunday, answering questions from reporters as he walked across the South Lawn.

Later Sunday evening, Biden attended mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown.

Monday, July 18


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RtGQ2_0go9oX6Y00
President Biden had no public events on Monday. | Drew Angerer/ Getty Images

Monday was an uneventful day for Biden, with no public events on his schedule.

Tuesday, July 19

Ukraine's first lady visits
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11nPQS_0go9oX6Y00
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, greet Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2022. | Andrew Harnik/ AP Photo

Tuesday was another light day with no public events scheduled.

But in a surprise appearance Tuesday afternoon, Biden was seen greeting Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska — a guest of first lady Jill Biden — at the White House. Biden is pictured standing close to Zelenska with his arm around her.

Wednesday, July 20

Biden pitches climate policy in R.I.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3paory_0go9oX6Y00
President Joe Biden greets people after speaking about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power Station, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Somerset, Mass. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is at right. | Evan Vucci/AP Photo

Though Biden mostly laid low in the days following his return from the Middle East, his schedule picked up again just one day before he tested positive for Covid.

The president traveled to Warwick, R.I., along with a contingent of Massachusetts Democrats, including Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Reps. Jake Auchincloss and Bill Keating. The president was greeted upon arrival by the governor of Rhode Island and the mayor of Warwick.


Video link

The contingent of Massachusetts lawmakers rode in a separate car from Biden to an event at Brayton Point Power Station, a former coal-fired power plant in Somerset, Mass., that is becoming a manufacturing hub for undersea cables. Biden delivered remarks at the plant where he highlighted steps his administration is taking to address the climate crisis. He also met with several local officials at the event.

After arriving back at Joint Base Andrews in the early evening, Biden answered questions from reporters before boarding Marine One back to the White House.

Thursday, July 21

Covid diagnosis Announced
Video link

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced in a statement early Thursday that the president had tested positive for Covid. She said Biden will continue to carry out his duties fully during his time isolating at the White House, participating in his planned meetings via phone and Zoom from his residence.

Jean-Pierre said Biden would follow CDC guidelines and not return to in-person work until he tests negative. All of the president’s travel plans have been canceled for at least the next five days.

Comments / 7

Related
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Fox News

Fauci makes 'startling admission' that 'we're going to be living with' COVID for years to come: Politico

Dr. Anthony Fauci made what Politico called a "startling admission" in a new interview as he acknowledged the coronavirus can't be eradicated any time in the near future. Fauci, the Biden White House chief medical adviser and longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would depart by the end of President Biden's first term, concluding more than 50 years in the American public health sector. If he stayed until when COVID-19 was gone, the 82-year-old said, he'd be "105."
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kerry
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yad Vashem#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says This Candidate Can Easily Win Against Joe Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'

Elon Musk has been lately frequently coming in favor of the Republican party and has named his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated late Monday that Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would come on top if he is pitched against President Joe Biden in the 2024 polls. Musk is of the view that DeSantis would easily win and that he doesn't need to campaign to secure victory.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Egypt
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Mexico’s president walks all over Biden, again

First, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador led a successful boycott of President Joe Biden’s Summit of the Americas. Then he lectured Biden, in the White House, for over half an hour, on Biden’s failed energy, immigration, and drug policies. Now Lopez Obrador is openly mocking Biden’s effort...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
241K+
Followers
14K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy