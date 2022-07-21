ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

UK basketball target Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso reclassifying to 2022; commitment is looming: Report

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has a chance to add another highly touted big man to the Wildcats' roster sooner rather than later.

One day after visiting UK, five-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso , the No. 22 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 per 247Sports' composite rankings, plans to reclassify and begin his collegiate career this fall, according to a report from Andrew Slater of Pro Insight.

The 6-foot-11, 195-pound Onyenso intends to announce his college decision after making an official visit to Oklahoma this weekend, Slater said Thursday afternoon in a tweet.

Kentucky basketball schedule: Here's everything we know about the Wildcats' 2022-23 slate of games

According to a report from Adam Zagoria of ZAGSBLOG.com , Onyenso visited Kentucky on Wednesday, which kept Calipari in Lexington and away from the Nike-sponsored Peach Jam, an annual showcase of rising talent on the EYBL circuit featuring 2023 targets DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw . The coveted big man visited Oklahoma State in June, per 247Sports, and has other reported scholarship offers from the likes of Connecticut, Illinois, Kansas and Texas Tech.

More recruiting news: These players have committed to Kentucky basketball's 2023 class

Kentucky, however, is the heavy favorite to land Onyenso's pledge in the eyes of national recruiting pundits. Every prediction logged at 247Sports , On3 and Rivals favors the Wildcats as they look to add to their 2022 haul, which already includes five-star prospects Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace.

What 2022 recruit Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso could offer Kentucky basketball

Hailing from Nigeria, Onyenso played at the high school level for Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Connecticut, the same program that produced former Wildcat and and second-round NBA Draft pick Hamidou Diallo .

Onyenso's size and length make him an imposing presence in the paint with the potential to develop into an elite rebounder and shot-blocker. The big man's highlight reel features him swatting down multiple shots on the same possession and punishing defenders when he gets the ball in the low post.

More Kentucky basketball news: Why Oscar Tshiebwe thinks Jacob Toppin has been the Wildcats' best player this summer

Onyenso's speed, however, is what takes his game to the next level, especially considering his propensity to wreak havoc on the defensive end. The same highlight reel shows the 7-footer striding downcourt on fast breaks with ease as he hauls in passes from teammates for rim-rocking slam dunks.

"What separates (Ugonna) is his work ethic and his will to want to be great," Putnam Science Academy associate head coach Josh Scraba told Zach Smart of ZAGSBLOG.com in May.

If Onyenso commits to Kentucky, there's an obstacle standing in his way for early playing time: Oscar Tshiebwe . The reigning Naismith Men's College Player of the Year is primed to once again anchor the Wildcats in the post after averaging 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 season.

One option for Onyenso could be to redshirt the 2022-23 season, which stands to be Tshiebwe's last in blue and white, and suit up for UK for the first time in 2023-24 with commits Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard and other prospects who may pledge to the Wildcats over the coming months.

Onyenso could join Kentucky in time for the team's four-game exhibition tour of the Bahamas from Aug. 10-14. If that's the case, he'll have a chance to showcase his abilities when thrown into the rotation before he and Calipari discuss how to best approach his time in Lexington.

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal:

Comments / 0

 

On3.com

ESPN's FPI predictions for every game on Kentucky's schedule

Football season is (blissfully) just around the corner, and in turn, ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) is churning out numbers. The FPI’s game-by-game predictions are now available, and according to the predictive rating system, your University of Kentucky Wildcats are favored to win nine of their twelve games this season.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

KSR Today: Peach Jam wraps up

Down in Augusta, the top AAU event of the summer is ongoing, and we’re reaching the end of the tournament. KSR has been on the scene from the jump to provide wall-to-wall coverage. On Friday night, Kentucky commit Robert Dillingham went head-to-head with top Kentucky target DJ Wagner in...
LEXINGTON, KY
