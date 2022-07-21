ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

Fairhaven Acushnet Youth Baseball is headed to the Cal Ripken Major70 World Series

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
 4 days ago
Fairhaven Acushnet scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning on Thursday to beat Manchester 5-4 in a rematch of the semifinato win the 2022 Cal Ripken Regional Championship.

Kingston St. Pierre stole home on a passed ball to clinch the win and punch Fairhaven Acushnet's ticket to the Cal Ripken Major70 World Series next month in Branson, Missouri. The tournament will run Aug. 4-13.

BACK-TO-BACK:Fairhaven Acushnet Youth Baseball captures Cal Ripken 12U state championship

Gavin Bourgeois was strong on the mound and Jackson Williams pitched in relief.

In Wednesday's semifinals, Fairhaven Acushnet beat Manchester 8-2 in seven innings behind the pitching and hitting of Dorian Fortes. Fortes led the offense with two home runs, including a grand slam, and six RBIs while Quinn Brightman added a two-run single in the seventh to put FA ahead 4-2.

