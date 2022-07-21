Fairhaven Acushnet Youth Baseball is headed to the Cal Ripken Major70 World Series
Fairhaven Acushnet scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning on Thursday to beat Manchester 5-4 in a rematch of the semifinato win the 2022 Cal Ripken Regional Championship.
Kingston St. Pierre stole home on a passed ball to clinch the win and punch Fairhaven Acushnet's ticket to the Cal Ripken Major70 World Series next month in Branson, Missouri. The tournament will run Aug. 4-13.
BACK-TO-BACK:Fairhaven Acushnet Youth Baseball captures Cal Ripken 12U state championship
Gavin Bourgeois was strong on the mound and Jackson Williams pitched in relief.
In Wednesday's semifinals, Fairhaven Acushnet beat Manchester 8-2 in seven innings behind the pitching and hitting of Dorian Fortes. Fortes led the offense with two home runs, including a grand slam, and six RBIs while Quinn Brightman added a two-run single in the seventh to put FA ahead 4-2.
