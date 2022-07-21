ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Tampa Bay Rays sign Roman Quinn, place Harold Ramirez on IL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezJbR_0go9oI6t00

The Tampa Bay Rays signed free agent outfielder Roman Quinn to a major league deal Thursday, adding him to the roster after outfielder Harold Ramirez was placed on the injured list with a broken right thumb.

To make room on the active roster, the Rays designated right-hander Cristofer Ogando for assignment.

Quinn, 29, already has been in three separate organizations in 2022, first with the Miami Marlins, then with the Philadelphia Phillies and most recently with the Kansas City Royals before he was released Tuesday.

Quinn has played in parts of six major league seasons with the Phillies, batting .162 earlier this season in 23 games. Over 201 career games, he is a .223 hitter with eight home runs and 41 RBIs.

Ramirez, 27, has been productive for the Rays this season, batting .329 with four home runs and 35 RBIs over 78 games. His injury occurred when he was hit by a pitch in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

In parts of four major league seasons with the Marlins, Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, Ramirez is a .285 hitter with 22 home runs and 127 RBIs over 299 games.

In a separate move, the Rays sent right-hander Cooper Criswell outright to Triple-A Durham after he was designated for assignment this week and cleared waivers.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sportsnaut

MLB teams expressing interest in Shohei Ohtani trade

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto isn’t the only MLB star generating interest before the trade deadline. Multiple MLB teams are reportedly inquiring about a Shohei Ohtani trade in advance of the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 2. The Los Angeles Angels entered the season with expectations of competing for...
MLB
Sportsnaut

Cubs face Pirates in last home game before trade deadline

If the Tuesday game happens to be the last home contest for All-Stars Willson Contreras and Ian Happ as Chicago Cubs, they each could enjoy continued success against the Pittsburgh Pirates — especially scheduled starter Bryse Wilson. With the trade deadline looming, two of the Cubs’ most available stars...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Quinn
Sportsnaut

Red Sox snap cold spell with win over Guardians

A pair of sixth-inning runs helped the host Boston Red Sox edge the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series. After Rob Refsnyder walked to lead off the frame, Alex Verdugo doubled him home to give Boston a 2-1 lead. Xander Bogaerts’ base hit moved Verdugo to third, and Christian Vazquez singled him home to give Boston a cushion it would retain to snap a five-game losing streak.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il#The Miami Marlins#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Kansas City Royals#The Baltimore Orioles#Cleveland Guardians#Field Level Media
Sportsnaut

Rangers, Dallas Keuchel agree to minor league deal

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel joined his third organization of the year when he agreed to a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers on Monday. The 34-year-old veteran will report to Triple-A Round Rock later this week, the Rangers announced. Keuchel, a former Cy Young Award winner, began the season with...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

XFL announces eight cities for 2023 relaunch

The XFL will field teams in the Dallas metro area, Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis and Washington when it returns in 2023. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, the league’s new co-owners, announced the lineup of cities and venues Sunday night in Texas, where three of the eight teams will call home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy