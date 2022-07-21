ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose Sharks zero in on David Quinn as next coach

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amv8K_0go9oGLR00

The San Jose Sharks are “zeroing in on” former New York Rangers head coach David Quinn to be their next bench boss, Sportsnet reported Thursday.

The other finalists for the job are Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach Spencer Carbery and Pittsburgh Penguins assistant Mike Vellucci, per the report.

The Sharks fired Bob Boughner and the rest of his coaching staff on July 1 after finishing 32-37-13 and missing the playoffs for the third straight season.

Quinn, who turns 56 next week, was fired as coach of the Rangers on May 12, 2021. He posted a 96-87-25 record with one playoff appearance in three seasons with New York.

Quinn previously coached at Boston University from 2013-18. He also coached the U.S. men’s hockey team at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportsnaut

Anaheim Ducks sign center Isac Lundestrom to 2-year extension

The Anaheim Ducks announced a two-year extension Monday for center Isac Lundestrom, avoiding an arbitration hearing with the restricted free agent. Terms were not disclosed, but the Orange County Register reported that the deal is worth $1.8 million per season in 2022-23 and 2023-24. Lundestrom, 22, set career highs across...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Sports
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Carbery
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Bob Boughner
Sportsnaut

Cubs face Pirates in last home game before trade deadline

If the Tuesday game happens to be the last home contest for All-Stars Willson Contreras and Ian Happ as Chicago Cubs, they each could enjoy continued success against the Pittsburgh Pirates — especially scheduled starter Bryse Wilson. With the trade deadline looming, two of the Cubs’ most available stars...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportsnaut

Red Sox snap cold spell with win over Guardians

A pair of sixth-inning runs helped the host Boston Red Sox edge the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series. After Rob Refsnyder walked to lead off the frame, Alex Verdugo doubled him home to give Boston a 2-1 lead. Xander Bogaerts’ base hit moved Verdugo to third, and Christian Vazquez singled him home to give Boston a cushion it would retain to snap a five-game losing streak.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sportsnaut

XFL announces eight cities for 2023 relaunch

The XFL will field teams in the Dallas metro area, Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis and Washington when it returns in 2023. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, the league’s new co-owners, announced the lineup of cities and venues Sunday night in Texas, where three of the eight teams will call home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Jose Sharks
Sportsnaut

Seattle Kraken sign defenseman Michal Kempny to one-year deal

The Seattle Kraken signed defenseman Michal Kempny to a one-year, one-way contract for $750,000 on Monday. Kempny, 31, spent the last three-plus seasons with the Washington Capitals, winning a Stanley Cup in 2017-18. He has 63 points (15 goals, 48 assists) and 146 penalty minutes in 247 games over five...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
Boston University
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy