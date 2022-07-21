Appleton Police report recent ATM thefts, rise in property crime

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Police released a photo Thursday of what they say is a recent ATM theft. It's part of a larger problem, the police department says, with an increase in property crimes.

Over the past few weeks, the Appleton Police Department says officers have responded to an upsurge in thefts related to unsecured items including unlocked vehicles with the keys inside, unsecured garages, and bikes left unlocked. Police officers are encouraging people to secure their valuables and lock their doors.

Police have also recently responded to multiple early morning attempts at stealing Automated Teller Machines from local banks.

Appleton investigators are working on leads for the specific cases, but police say national trends show this type of crime is happening throughout the country and it can occur quickly.

The Appleton Police Department is asking the community to report any suspicious activity.