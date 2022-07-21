ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Appleton Police report recent ATM thefts, rise in property crime

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HyC8B_0go9oBvo00

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Police released a photo Thursday of what they say is a recent ATM theft. It's part of a larger problem, the police department says, with an increase in property crimes.

Over the past few weeks, the Appleton Police Department says officers have responded to an upsurge in thefts related to unsecured items including unlocked vehicles with the keys inside, unsecured garages, and bikes left unlocked. Police officers are encouraging people to secure their valuables and lock their doors.

Police have also recently responded to multiple early morning attempts at stealing Automated Teller Machines from local banks.

Appleton investigators are working on leads for the specific cases, but police say national trends show this type of crime is happening throughout the country and it can occur quickly.

The Appleton Police Department is asking the community to report any suspicious activity.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

More details emerge from serious traffic accident in Winnebago County

VINLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the serious traffic accident on Green Valley Road in the Town of Vinland. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., the Winnebago County 911 Communications Center received multiple calls about a semi that had been involved in a crash.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 23, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 23, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Armed suspects sought in disturbance at Town of Neenah tavern

TOWN OF NEENAH, WI — Winnebago County law enforcement is looking for several people armed with semi-automatic handguns who were involved in a disturbance at a Town of Neenah business July 10th. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Peppermint Hippo at 1413 Green Valley. Witnesses say there was a disturbance in the after hours potion of the tavern and two of the suspects drew their guns. The group then fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Equinox, possibly with Illinois plates, which was last seen driving south on Green Valley Road. No shots were fired during the disturbance. At least four of the suspects are believed to have been armed. Investigators are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects, who appear to be African-American men.
NEENAH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Appleton, WI
Cars
City
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Crime & Safety
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident shuts down portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday due to a traffic incident. Authorities say the accident happened near the 1200 block of Shawano Avenue. The road is now closed from Oneida Street to Ridge Road because a power pole was hit in the accident.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Nabbed for 4th OWI

A Manitowoc man was arrested for his 4th OWI last night (July 20th). An officer with the Manitowoc Police Department was on patrol at around 10:15 p.m. when he saw a vehicle driving south on South 10th Street without its headlights on. The vehicle was pulled over in the 1100...
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Atm#Thefts#Appleton Police#Automated Teller Machines
wearegreenbay.com

65-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI, seen swerving & braking on HWY 29

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay was arrested for her fourth OWI after she was allegedly seen driving at varying speeds and swerving on State Highway 29 in Brown County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on July 22 around 12 a.m., a complaint came in of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Highway 29. The driver was reportedly traveling at varying speeds, swerving and braking.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay PD Investigates Eastside Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Officers from the Green Bay Police Department were called to the 700 Blk of Chapel View Rd just after 11pm last night (WED) for the report of a physical disturbance involving two people. Shortly after arriving on scene, officers encountered a distraught person who...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

VIDEO: Authorities release video of Oshkosh boat hit-and-run

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office released a video Thursday of the Oshkosh hit-and-run that involved two boats on the Fox River. "This has been a lengthy and ongoing process, and we believe that we have successfully identified all 43 occupants of the paddleboat that were listed on the manifest, as well as the 7 occupants of the power boat," the sheriff's office said Thursday.
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WBAY Green Bay

Driver fleeing traffic stop on Highway 41 drops $80,000 worth of drugs

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says an estimated $80,000 worth of illegal drugs was found because a driver failed to stop for making an unsafe lane change. The sheriff’s office says a Winnebago County deputy tried to make a traffic...
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Warehouse containing paper, plastic catches fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are providing more details surrounding the warehouse fire in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), at around 4 p.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Liberty Street for reports of smoke and flames being seen coming out of an industrial warehouse.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Outagamie County deputies credited with helping wildlife

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Outagamie County Sheriff's Department is crediting some of its deputies with saving wildlife. The sheriff's department shared images of several deputies helping various wild birds out of sticky situations on Thursday. First, Deputy Bart Barrington, Deputy Shaun O’Bre, and Deputy Paul Langenberg from...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay house fire leaves 6 without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire ignited in a Green Bay home on Saturday night. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, just after 9 p.m., crews responded to a home located in the 1600 block of Farlin Avenue for a report of a fire.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Speed boat crash into paddleboat on Fox River; dozens on board

OSHKOSH, Wis. - New video shows a boat crash in Oshkosh that sent seven people to the hospital on the Fox River earlier this month. When you watch, you can see a speed boat smashing into a large tour paddleboat with dozens of people on board. The speedboat then left...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: New video of Fox River boat crash on July 9

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a new video of the boat crash on the Fox River that happened July 9 around 10:00 p.m. A powerboat being operated by 52-year-old Jason Lindemann collided with a two-story paddle boat with 43 passengers and crew on board. After the crash, Lindemann and his passengers fled the scene.
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy