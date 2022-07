After being stuck in another country for five days, more than one hundred Bay Area residents are headed home today — thanks to one lawmaker. For the past two weeks, the Saratoga and Lynbrook high school bands have been performing in concert halls in Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic. Once their tour ended, the students headed to the Prague airport to come home last week, but one group of 114 Saratoga students, teachers and became stranded due to a shortage of Lufthansa staff and equipment.

SARATOGA, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO