NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A third person has died from injuries after a suspicious house fire in Nashville, Tennessee, police said. Michael Young, 44, was pronounced dead at at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville police said Sunday in a statement. Two others died Saturday at the scene of the blaze. Angela Burgess, 35, and Johnny Young, 60, were presumed to be the individuals found inside the home following the fire, police said. Six others were in the home at the time of the blaze, but weren’t injured, authorities said.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO