Syosset, NY

Crews work to restore power in Syosset following torrential storm

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

News 12 Long Island 's Erica Ferrari is on Jericho Turnpike and South Woods Road where crews are restoring power following Thursday's torrential storm.

