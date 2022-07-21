ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Broome-Tioga BOCES summer programs

By Nicholas Otey
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKCR5_0go9ltR300

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – It may be summertime, but the kids at BOCES are learning, and not just in the classroom.

BOCES summer programs are in full swing at their building in Binghamton.

Programs such as Cosmetology, Pathway to Technology, STEAM Academy, culinary, and 5th grade summer camp just to name a few.

These programs provide educational opportunities to kids ranging from elementary school to college.

The programs focus on teaching trades in an exciting and hands on environment. Such as practicing hair, learning how to apply special effects makeup, or operating heavy construction equipment.

Principal for the Center of Career and Technical Excellence, Broome-Tioga BOCES Jeff Franey said, “During the regular school year we’re offering things that a district could not buy giant bulldozers and all of that, and you do not have enough kids to support something like that where we have students coming from fifteen different districts and we can build a program that has fifty students in it, and we can afford to use bulldozers.”

Franey said that the Broome County BOCES accommodates around 800 students during its summer season.

Around 200 students from Broome and Tioga counties work at BOCES facilities.

While the signup dates have passed, students can talk to their guidance counselors to sign up for BOCES programs throughout the year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

Diversity Café coming to Union-Endicott HS

ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A new space where students can meet in a safe and welcoming environment is coming to Union-Endicott High School thanks to a recent graduate. A Diversity Café is set to open up for the 2022-2023 school year in the high school. The café is meant to be a space where students can relax and feel safe having conversations on topics like social justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion.
ENDICOTT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
City
Tioga, NY
Binghamton, NY
Government
Broome County, NY
Government
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga County's "Sundaes at the Farm" Resumes

With the help of both a local farm and ice cream, Tioga County celebrated its agricultural roots. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Tioga County held its annual "Sundaes at the Farm." Hosted by a different farm each year, the event draws hundreds to a day of educational displays, live music and -- as the name suggests -- free ice cream.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Broome Tioga Boces#Wivt#Boces Summer#Cosmetology#Boces Facilities#Nexstar Media Inc
wskg.org

Binghamton school district reconsiders closing elementary school

The Binghamton City School District is reconsidering a proposal to shutter one of the city’s seven elementary schools. After pushback by parents, the district is now considering renovating the aging schools and keeping them all open. Amy Zieziula was one of about 30 people present at a Binghamton City...
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsChannel 36

Trucks! Trucks! Trucks! Fundraiser returns to Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Trucks! Trucks! Trucks! Fundraiser was in full swing on Saturday at Corning Community College. Roughly 30 trucks were on site starting Saturday morning, along with an array of vendors and other entertainment. Food trucks were serving lunch to families, while a variety of service trucks also served as exhibits. The event is benefiting the Erwin Child & Family Center in Painted Post.
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Kids active shooter response training held in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A local self-defense company held a series of courses on Saturday to help adults and children best defend themselves in an active shooter situation. Pugh Self-Protection & Combatives held an active shooter training on Saturday to help children and adults understand and better prepare themselves in the event an active shooter […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

City of Elmira appoints new Fire Chief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira announced today that current Fire Marshal Andrew Mallow will be appointed to Fire Chief. The announcement was made today by City Manager Michael Collins. Mallow succeeds Fire Chief Joseph Martino, who will be retiring early next month. Mallow has been with the Elmira Fire Department since March […]
ELMIRA, NY
cnycentral.com

Your Town Cortland: Green Arch Restaurant

CORTLAND, N.Y. — Opened in 1933, the Green Arch offers a little taste of Italy right here in Central New York. While the restaurant offers plenty of menu items, what they're known for is their sauce, which is a secret recipe that is the same one from the day it opened almost 100 years ago.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

146th Troy Fair kicked off with lots of food, games, and vendors

TROY, PA (WETM) – Troy residents can once again enjoy summertime fun at the Troy Fair this week. The fair started on Monday, July 25th and lasts until Saturday, July 30th. Families Monday afternoon got to enjoy a wide variety of games, food, and vendors. One of the vendors on Monday included animal shelters and […]
TROY, PA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy