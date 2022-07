MassMutual will reportedly be the latest company to have its logo appear on a major sports franchise’s uniforms. According to Sports Business Journal’s Terry Lefton, the Springfield-based insurance company has agreed to a 10-year deal with the Boston Red Sox to secure rights to a patch on the team’s uniforms. MassMutual will reportedly pay $17 million per year, with “performance kickers” that could bump that up to $20 million a year, depending on how the team performs.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO