Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne FC Cares program aims to inspire

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne FC Cares program wrapped up its second summer on Thursday, as the local USL League 2 club continues to work with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne to help inspire local youth and help introduce them to the game of soccer.

Right at 65 fourth and fifth graders hit the field on Thursday, as participants received shirts from PUMA, backpacks with school supplies, and free Whip and Chill. PUMA, ProFed Credit Union, Reimbold & Associates and CVS helped sponsor the program.

