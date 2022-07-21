ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Court denies lawsuit to keep gubernatorial candidate Kelley off the ballot

By Megan Viecelli
 4 days ago
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Court of Appeals denied a lawsuit Thursday that aimed to keep GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley off the August statewide primary ballot.

The complaint cited Kelley’s alleged involvement in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI arrested Kelley at his home in June.

According to court documents, the complaint against Kelley to prevent him from running for governor was filed fewer than 28 days before the August 2 primary election.

The court of appeals additionally said that it does not express an opinion on whether Kelley engaged in “insurrection or rebellion,” nor whether he is qualified to serve as a gubernatorial candidate.

The judge says the plaintiff did not make a strong enough case to keep Kelley off the ballot.

Ken T
2d ago

Doesn't matter, he has NO chance. I am surprised he hasn't come out an announced Alex Jones or Mike Lindell as his running mate.

