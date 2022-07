A Beckley man is facing prison time for his role in a federal drug crime. Artie Ray Warwick, Jr., 53, of Beckley was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of supervised released time on the charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine on Friday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO