NFL

Kyler Murray signing massive extension: Which QBs are next to receive monster deals in the coming months?

By Jeff Kerr
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyler Murray became the latest quarterback to receive a massive contract, agreeing to a five-year, $230.5 million deal that makes him the second-highest-paid player in the NFL in terms of average annual value. Murray's total contract amount is the third highest in the NFL while his $160 million guaranteed is the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

NBA free agency: Cavaliers make Collin Sexton three-year offer, but he's unlikely to take it, per report

A year ago, Collin Sexton looked like a potential max player. He'd just averaged 24.3 points per game in his third NBA season, and with Evan Mobley inbound, it wasn't hard to imagine him at the front of a Cavaliers renaissance. Instead, he suffered a torn meniscus and missed most of the season. Darius Garland supplanted him as Cleveland's primary ball-handler, and the Cavaliers made it back to the postseason without him.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jaguars' James Robinson: Avoids PUP list to start camp

Robinson (Achilles) will not begin training camp on the PUP list, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports. Coach Doug Pederson said Robinson's ability to avoid the PUP list to open camp "says a lot." Still, Pederson said the plan remains to "be cautious with [Robinson] and make sure he's ready when he's ready," an indication that the team won't rush the running back in his recovery. With 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne in the fold and eager to make an impression on the NFL field, the Jaguars have the luxury of being able to take a cautious approach toward Robinson's recovery from a torn Achilles that he suffered in late December. It remains to be seen when Robinson will receive clearance to resume practicing in full, but all signs indicate his recovery process has been positive thus far. Sidestepping the PUP list to begin training camp offers reason for encouragement about Robinson's chances of being available Week 1, or at least much earlier than expected.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Drew Brees
CBS Sports

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Remains on bench against southpaw

Wade isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Wade is sitting for a second consecutive game since the Giants are facing left-hander Julio Urias on Saturday. Darin Ruf is serving as the designated hitter while Luis Gonzalez starts in right field.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Start cut short due to injury

Odorizzi left Monday's start against the Athletics due to an undisclosed injury. He allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings prior to his departure. Odorizzi was visited by the team trainer twice over the course of his start, and he was...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Can't travel to Toronto

Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Dealing with torn MCL

Matz has been diagnosed with a torn left MCL, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Matz landed on the 15-day injured list with a knee issue Sunday and will visit with the team surgeon Monday to determine whether he'll require a procedure to address the issue. Manager Oliver Marmol didn't rule out the possibility of Matz returning to the field this season, but it seems likely that he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the injured list. Marmol said that the team will be able to use a four-man rotation until early August since Dakota Hudson (neck) seems to be closing in on a return.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Not starting Saturday

Cooper isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started the last five games and went 1-for-20 with a walk and nine strikeouts. Nick Fortes is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Lions' Romeo Okwara: Not ready for camp

Okwara (Achilles) was placed on the active/PUP list Sunday. Okwara suffered a torn Achilles in Week 4 against the Bears last year and isn't expected back until midseason. His absence should open up extra opportunity for Charles Harris and Joshua Paschal (lower body) when the season kick offs.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

WATCH: SF Justin Edwards, nation's No. 2 recruit, to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top prospects from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Justin Edwards announces his decision between finalists Kentucky and Tennessee. Edwards is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 2 overall player in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Activated from IL

Sano (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sano needed to be activated Monday to avoid an extension of his rehab assignment, and the team made the move official Monday evening. He was batting .093 with a home run, three RBI and one stolen base through 17 games before undergoing surgery in mid-May to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. It's unclear as to the type of role Sano will play on the active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Remains sidelined

Yastrzemski (calf) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. A sore calf prevented Yastrzemski from playing the last two days, and it will keep him out of the starting lineup for a third day in a row.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Matthew Boyd: Tosses side session

Boyd (elbow) threw a bullpen session Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Boyd was shut down in mid-June after feeling discomfort in his elbow while rehabbing from left flexor tendon surgery, but he's finally received clearance to throw off a mound. The team figures to watch the southpaw closely over the next few days to determine whether he can progress in his rehab.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bengals' La'el Collins: Dealing with back issue

The injury that landed Collins on Cincinnati's NFI list Saturday is a recurring problem with his back, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. Coach Zac Taylor reportedly said Collins feels "good", but his status will still be worth monitoring as training camp unfolds. The Bengals' presumed starter at right tackle is eligible to practice whenever he's deemed ready, but Cincinnati is likely to play it safe after having inked Collins to a three-year, $22 million deal this offseason.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Bills' Tre'Davious White: Not practicing

White (knee) is not practicing Sunday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. White still is rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered last Thanksgiving and will begin training camp on the PUP list. His recovery remains on schedule, and although he hasn't been able to participate in offseason practices yet, there's still a chance he could be on the field Week 1.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Michael Papierski: Not starting Saturday

Papierski isn't starting Saturday against the Cardinals. Papierski is in line for an uptick in playing time since both Tyler Stephenson (shoulder) and Aramis Garcia (finger/elbow) are on the injured list. However, Mark Kolozsvary will draw the start behind the dish and bat ninth Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH

