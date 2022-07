Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has recruited a senior state lawmaker to oust Rep. Robin Kelly as chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, according to multiple recent reports. Pritzker, along with Chris Welch, the speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, has cited concerns over fundraising and voter engagement efforts as reasons they are seeking to replace Kelly with state Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez, an adept party insider who has held a Chicago-area state House seat since 2007.

