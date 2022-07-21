ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

‘Ghosts’ Stars & EPs Talk Season 2 Plans & Dream Guest Stars – Comic-Con

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWaaE_0go9hoPU00

When the showrunners and stars of CBS Ghosts gathered at Comic-Con on Thursday to reflect on the hit sitcom’s first season, they offered a few hints as to what’s to come in Season 2.

Writer/executive producer Joe Port noted that the first season of the series starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as married couple Samantha and Jay had “a natural destination”—that being the pair “trying to get this house ready” and open their B&B. “Now,” he continued, “it’s going to be open and it’s going to be the story of this young couple and their struggles with this business.”

Comic-Con 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage

The CBS comedy is adapted from the British series of the same name created by Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond for BBC One. It watches as Samantha and Jay learn that their new dream house is inhabited by ghosts from different eras that only the former can see and hear—among them, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Pete (Richie Moriarty), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Trevor (Asher Grodman), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) and Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long).

Joining Port and the show’s 10 aforementioned central cast members in San Diego today for the panel moderated by actor Matt Walsh (who appeared in Season 1 as Elias Woodstone) was writer-EP Joe Wiseman , who teased that “we’re going to learn a little bit more” in Season 2 about each ghost’s backstory—starting to further examine “lots of fun mysteries.” He said that we’ll see Prohibition-era jazz singer Alberta singing in a club and find out more about her death, while meeting “some suspects,” also confirming that each ghost has a special power, and that the show will “continue to explore” them all. Wiseman added that there’s a tree on Samantha and Jay’s property that’s “as old as Sasappis,” which we’ll find out more about in terms of the “special meaning” it has for him.

Port noted that Season 2 will explore “a surprising connection” between established characters and “a ghost that lives at the Farnsbys’ house.” Cast members then chimed in on the guest stars they want to see on the show as new characters come through the B&B.

“Jean-Claude Van Damme,” Ambudkar joked. “He’s going to play my dad.”

“Lizzo, please!” said Pinnock. “I love you.”

Added Wisocky: “We would love to be visited by the cast of the original [series].”

Ghosts ‘ presence at Comic-Con 2022 also consists of a marketing activation and an immersive Web3 Metaverse experience fans can access through the platform Decentraland and by clicking here through September. Activated and developed in collaboration with Web3 marketing agency CreativeDepartmint, the experience takes fans and their self-designed avatars on an immersive journey through the show’s haunted Woodstone Mansion to solve puzzles, undertake quests and earn limited edition, collectible NFTs. (View a still from the game below.)

Ghosts was developed for CBS by Port and Wiseman, premiering last October. It was renewed for a second season in January, and is set to return for its second go-round in its new 8:30 p.m. time slot on September 29. The show’s first season is currently available for streaming in full on Paramount+

It’s produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. Wiseman and Port exec produce alongside Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen and Angie Stephenson.

