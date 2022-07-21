ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

N.J. to require police officers get licenses under new law

By Sophie Nieto-Munoz
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPXMv_0go9gsA100
Gov. Phil Murphy in Secaucus on July 21, 2022, signing a bill that creates a licensing system for New Jersey police officers. (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office)

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Thursday making New Jersey the 47th state to adopt a police licensure program that supporters say will improve relations between cops and communities at a time of intense scrutiny of law enforcement.

The law (S2742) creates a licensure process with uniform standards and criteria for hiring, firing, and disciplining officers. The licenses must be renewed every three years, and they require current and would-be officers to pass a psychological exam and complete training courses. It includes a $6 million appropriation.

“Officers holding these licenses will be proven professionals who fulfill their duties with honesty and integrity, helping law enforcement strengthen and rebuild the bonds of trust between police and residents in the communities they serve, especially in our Black and brown communities,” Murphy said at a signing ceremony in Secaucus.

Under the new law, police officers can lose their licenses if they are convicted of a crime, commit an act of domestic violence, are affiliated with or support groups that call for overthrowing government or discrimination, or commit any offense that precludes them from carrying a weapon. If they lose their license, they can’t work in public safety anywhere in the state.

While police officers have had to complete training to get the badge, the training was inconsistent from department to department. And a lack of licensure made it difficult to ensure bad cops didn’t jump around the state to new jobs whenever they were disciplined.

Now, the state Police Training Commission will oversee implementation of the licensure process and report license revocations to a national database to prevent bad cops from getting law enforcement jobs in other states. The commission, composed of 15 members of law enforcement and government officials, will now include four members of the public.

The law applies to current law enforcement officers and any cops joining the ranks.

The push for police licensing began in July 2020 after a Woodlynne police officer was charged with assault for pepper-spraying two teenagers. The officer, Ryan Dubiel, bounced from department to department, exhibiting a troubling pattern of injuring suspects during arrests but succeeding in getting hired because New Jersey barred agencies from sharing disciplinary records.

While police and criminal justice reform advocates celebrate the move that took years to craft and gain the support to pass, some say the law doesn’t go far enough.

Amol Sinha, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, noted lawmakers have yet to pass measures that reformers say would enhance accountability and transparency among police: civilian review boards with subpoena power, public disclosure of internal affairs reports, and ending qualified immunity, which protects public officials and law enforcement from civil liability.

“These are not easy issues to tackle, but it’s necessary that we embrace this hard work because, as we’re seeing today, real progress is achievable when there’s political will and stakeholders willing to collaborate,” Sinha said at the signing ceremony.

Speaking to reporters following the bill signing, Murphy didn’t comment on whether he’d support the reform proposals Sinah mentioned.

“That’s something for the Legislature to tackle, and let’s not take away from the fact that this is a big, big day in New Jersey,” he said.

Comments / 53

jaycee
4d ago

more nonsense..how about licenses for politicians.. why always cops? Politicians are the biggest criminals going, especially in NJ!

Reply
41
joseph Julien
4d ago

I would to see the states passing a legislation to make parents accountable some actions of their children and a 35% raise for the police officers and make all servants public accountable for any wrong doing.

Reply(5)
10
Thomas Kernan
3d ago

We in law enforcement get physical and psychiatric reviews and extensive background checks including any juvenile records done on use before we get hired by the state. Mandatory random drug testing t

Reply(1)
9
Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ creates new office tasked with suing gun industry

TRENTON – A new state office is being set up specifically to sue gun manufacturers and sellers. Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin on Monday announced the creation of a Statewide Affirmative Firearms Enforcement (SAFE) Office. He says it is the nation’s first office with the mandate to bring civil enforcement actions against firearm companies.
LAW
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey AG Platkin Launches New Office to Enforce New Jersey’s New Gun Control Laws

New Jersey Acting Attorney General Mat Platkin announced Monday the creation of a Statewide Affirmative Firearms Enforcement (SAFE) Office – a first-in-the-nation office with the specific mandate of bringing civil enforcement actions against firearm companies to hold them accountable for “violations of the law that harm the health and safety of New Jersey residents.”
POLITICS
wrnjradio.com

Acting AG Platkin launches new office to enforce New Jersey’s new firearm safety legislation

NEW JERSEY — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Monday announced the creation of a Statewide Affirmative Firearms Enforcement (SAFE) Office – a first-in-the-nation office with the specific mandate of bringing civil enforcement actions against firearm companies to hold them accountable for violations of the law that harm the health and safety of New Jersey residents.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

This is why you can be fired for (nearly) any reason in NJ

If you get fired from your job, you may want a genuine reason for the termination. But your employer doesn't have to give you one. Like nearly every other state in the nation, New Jersey runs an at-will system of employment. You can be let go with no warning, for any reason — or no reason at all — as long as the move doesn't violate some major exceptions, such as laws against discrimination.
JOBS
wrnjradio.com

Republican leadership calls for investigation of Murphy administration’s failure to control health care costs for public employees, retirees, taxpayers

NEW JERSEY – Republican leadership in the New Jersey Senate and General Assembly called for the formation of a special legislative committee to investigate massive health care premium increases that will be paid by active and retired public employees and taxpayers. “Governor Murphy has completely failed to control health...
HEALTH
94.5 PST

What’s next for NJ drivers in the E-ZPass scam violation lawsuit?

As New Jersey motorists continue to complain about receiving inaccurate and unwarranted E-ZPass violations, a panel of appellate judges continues to review all of the evidence in the class-action lawsuit. The litigation argues that the $50 fee for E-ZPass toll violations is unconstitutional. “We have asked them to make a...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Police Training#Politics State
NJ.com

Former AG: Local prosecutors need to step up and shut down New Jersey’s Illegal cannabis market | Opinion

When I was attorney general of New Jersey, the discussion surrounding the legalization of cannabis for adult recreational use was just heating up. We knew back then, based on polling of eligible voters, that cannabis would be legalized for recreational use. As I said publicly in 2018, it was not a question of whether it would be legalized, only when and how.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

Nationwide study: 3 NJ counties most at risk for housing bust

Home sales have declined every month in 2022, and home-price appreciation continues to show signs of retreating rapidly, according to a new report. It’s a well-known fact that New Jersey is one of the most expensive places to live in the country. Especially when it comes to housing. So much so, that when ATTOM, a real estate data analysis company did a study back in June about which housing markets in the country were most “vulnerable” to a marked downturn, many of NJ's 21 counties appeared on the list. Vulnerability is measured by home ownership costs like mortgage payments, property taxes and insurance against how much money a homeowner actually earns.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
morristownnjcriminallawpost.com

What Is and Isn’t Legal for Ammunition in New Jersey

Essential Information to Consider About NJ Ammunition Regulations. In the state of New Jersey, it may be challenging but by no means impossible to obtain legal forms of ammunition and, for that matter, firearms. However, individuals must follow all set regulations. To avoid complex legal repercussions, individuals should prioritize learning about gun ownership and the legitimacy of ammunition acquisition and use. Here we discuss the legalities and particulars of ammunition laws in the Garden State.
POLITICS
New Jersey Monthly

Millburn Chef Fighting to Change New Jersey’s Liquor License Laws

Owners of New Jersey BYO restaurants are looking to change the state’s liquor license laws, which have been in place since the end of Prohibition. Chef Ehren Ryan, the owner of Common Lot, a BYO in Millburn, made it through the pandemic. Now, with other Jersey restaurant owners, he’s advocating for an updated law allowing BYOs to sell beer, wine and strong ciders, “which would make a drastic change to their profit.” Ryan’s idea for a new license would preserve a competitive advantage for current license holders, as they will be the only restaurants in the state permitted to offer spirits, cocktails and a full bar.
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Abortion-based invite to N.J. sinks to new low | Letters

Concerning the recent article, “Message in anti-abortion states: Come to New Jersey,” about billboards that have been placed in four states that restrict the procedure, urging businesses to move here. A nonprofit group funded the signs, but Gov. Phil Murphy has also encouraged travel and relocation for reproductive rights.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
wrnjradio.com

163 recruits graduate from New Jersey State Police training academy

LINCROFT, NJ (Monmouth County) – New Jersey Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, and Colonel Patrick J. Callahan Friday presented badges to New Jersey’s newest state troopers during the graduation ceremony at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft. The 163rd New Jersey State Police Class graduated 156 men and...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
3K+
Followers
836
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy