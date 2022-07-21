ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Raiders' Dillon Stoner: Added to PUP list

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Stoner was placed on the Raiders physically unable to perform list Thursday. Stoner...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Jaguars' James Robinson: Avoids PUP list to start camp

Robinson (Achilles) will not begin training camp on the PUP list, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports. Coach Doug Pederson said Robinson's ability to avoid the PUP list to open camp "says a lot." Still, Pederson said the plan remains to "be cautious with [Robinson] and make sure he's ready when he's ready," an indication that the team won't rush the running back in his recovery. With 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne in the fold and eager to make an impression on the NFL field, the Jaguars have the luxury of being able to take a cautious approach toward Robinson's recovery from a torn Achilles that he suffered in late December. It remains to be seen when Robinson will receive clearance to resume practicing in full, but all signs indicate his recovery process has been positive thus far. Sidestepping the PUP list to begin training camp offers reason for encouragement about Robinson's chances of being available Week 1, or at least much earlier than expected.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Packers' Dallin Leavitt: Headed to Green Bay

Leavitt signed a contract with the Packers on Monday. Leavitt was waived by the Raiders on Wednesday after he registered career highs in tackles (35) and both defensive (233) and special-teams (347) snaps over 16 games in 2021. The 27-year-old should play a key role for Green Bay special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who served as Las Vegas' interim head coach for 13 games last year.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Start cut short due to injury

Odorizzi left Monday's start against the Athletics due to an undisclosed injury. He allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings prior to his departure. Odorizzi was visited by the team trainer twice over the course of his start, and he was...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Mark Pysyk: Undergoes Achilles procedure

Pysyk had surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 months. Pysyk facing a 4-6 month absence would explain why the team went and signed Robert Hagg to a one-year deal. Even on the short end of Pysyk's recovery timeline, he wouldn't be available until late November. At this point, Pysyk probably doesn't offer enough fantasy upside in most formats to warrant holding on to him while he is sidelined.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Fills stat sheet Saturday

Witt went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rays. Witt opened the scoring with an RBI double in the third inning, and he added a two-run homer in the eighth to end it. He also stole third in his first trip on base as part of a double-steal with Andrew Benintendi. Witt's been running without much hesitation lately -- he has six steals in his last 10 contests. He's batting .349 (15-for-43) in that span. For the season, the rookie is up to a .256/.299/.457 slash line with 14 homers, 50 RBI, 51 runs scored, 19 steals, 19 doubles and five triples in 90 games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Exits with apparent injury

Witt was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Witt went 1-for-1 with an RBI and was replaced in the field for the top of the second inning for undisclosed reasons. The 22-year-old's departure is presumed to be related to some type of injury, and the Royals should provide an update in the near future.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

WATCH: SF Justin Edwards, nation's No. 2 recruit, to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top prospects from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Justin Edwards announces his decision between finalists Kentucky and Tennessee. Edwards is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 2 overall player in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Launching rehab assignment

Heasley (shoulder) will start his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. Heasley has been out since July 10 with right shoulder tendinitis, but he appears to be on track to return to the Royals' rotation in the next week or so. The 25-year-old has produced a 5.50 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with 40 strikeouts over 52.1 innings in 11 starts this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Remains on bench against southpaw

Wade isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Wade is sitting for a second consecutive game since the Giants are facing left-hander Julio Urias on Saturday. Darin Ruf is serving as the designated hitter while Luis Gonzalez starts in right field.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Lions' Romeo Okwara: Not ready for camp

Okwara (Achilles) was placed on the active/PUP list Sunday. Okwara suffered a torn Achilles in Week 4 against the Bears last year and isn't expected back until midseason. His absence should open up extra opportunity for Charles Harris and Joshua Paschal (lower body) when the season kick offs.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Activated from IL

Sano (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sano needed to be activated Monday to avoid an extension of his rehab assignment, and the team made the move official Monday evening. He was batting .093 with a home run, three RBI and one stolen base through 17 games before undergoing surgery in mid-May to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. It's unclear as to the type of role Sano will play on the active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Angels' Janson Junk: Draws spot start

Junk will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Wednesday's game against Kansas City, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Junk's last appearance for the Angels lasted just one inning, tossing a scoreless frame while striking out one May 28 against the Blue Jays. The right-hander owns a 3.88 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 40:11 K:BB across 48.2 innings at Triple-A so far in 2022.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Requires season-ending surgery

Duvall, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, will undergo surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Duvall exited Saturday's contest with left wrist discomfort, but he's since been diagnosed with a torn tendon sheath and will be out for the rest of 2022. The 33-year-old will finish the campaign with a .213/.276/.401 slash line, 12 home runs, and 36 RBI in 86 games.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Ethan Small: Called up, likely to join rotation

Small was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Monday. Small will return to Milwaukee for the first time since making his major-league debut May 30, when he allowed two runs over 2.2 innings against the Cubs. The left-hander owns a 3.34 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 81 strikeouts over 72.2 frames in 15 starts with Nashville. Small is expected to start Tuesday versus the Twins, replacing Jason Alexander as the No. 5 option in the rotation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Bills' Tre'Davious White: Not practicing

White (knee) is not practicing Sunday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. White still is rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered last Thanksgiving and will begin training camp on the PUP list. His recovery remains on schedule, and although he hasn't been able to participate in offseason practices yet, there's still a chance he could be on the field Week 1.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Hammers second home run

Bradley went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 28-5 loss to the Blue Jays. The long ball was only the second of the season for Bradley, who has struggled to deliver fantasy-relevant numbers despite holding down a near-everyday role for much of the season. In addition to his limited power production, Bradley has supplied two stolen bases, 27 RBI and 17 runs while batting a meager .203 across 83 games this season.
BOSTON, MA

