1 dead after shooting on Arthur Street in Longview

I had what you can call an interesting end to some PTO time I took this past week. And while my time off was very relaxing and allowed me to get some stuff done, it ended with what can best be described as a wild evening. I can only make light of it because no one was hurt and the incident didn't get any worse than what it did. That incident was a fire in my apartment building. I just wanted to write a personal thank you to the great work the Tyler Fire Department did getting the fire put out and the handling of the situation afterwards.

TYLER, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO