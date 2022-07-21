ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

1 dead after shooting on Arthur Street in Longview

KLTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of White Oak is asking for residents to cut back on their water usage. They have activated their five-stage water conservation plan, and officials want residents to voluntarily conserve now before...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easttexasradio.com

Five Dead In Smith County Crash

Five people were killed Friday in a head-on collision on Highway 110 North in Smith County. All passengers from both cars involved are dead. The passengers of the Dodge Charger were 23-year-old Matthew Reneaux of Henderson, 26-year-old Jennifer Felix, and 38-year-old Marvin Jenkins, Jr., both of Tyler. The passengers of the Chevy Tahoe were 39-year-old Gabriel Salamanca and one juvenile from Mexico. According to investigators, the Charger was traveling at an excessive speed on the wrong side of the road.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

I Need to Say a Huge Thank You to the Tyler, Texas Fire Department

I had what you can call an interesting end to some PTO time I took this past week. And while my time off was very relaxing and allowed me to get some stuff done, it ended with what can best be described as a wild evening. I can only make light of it because no one was hurt and the incident didn't get any worse than what it did. That incident was a fire in my apartment building. I just wanted to write a personal thank you to the great work the Tyler Fire Department did getting the fire put out and the handling of the situation afterwards.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of all five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 early Friday morning. According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Matthew Reneaux, 23, of Henderson, Jennifer Felix, 26, of Tyler, and Marvin Jenkins, Jr., 38, of Tyler, were driving northbound on Highway 110 near County Road 48 in a 2017 Dodge Charger. At the same time, Gabriel Salamanca, 39, a resident of Mexico and a juvenile passenger, also a resident of Mexico, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that a head-on collision occurred, but no detail was given as to the circumstances leading to said crash. The Dodge Charger caught fire following the crash.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Warrant issued for Tyler man accused of violating burn ban

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is calling for the public’s help in finding Keith Alan Cubbit. Cubbit, 40, lives off County Road 337 in Tyler, where officers completed a search earlier today but did not find him. He is wanted for violating a burn ban and evading arrest.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
White Oak, TX
Crime & Safety
Longview, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
City
White Oak, TX
KLTV

Tyler ISD Safety Measures

United Pilot Dan Filer flew an A-6 Intruder during his stint in the Navy. He said he has missed flying a fighter. “United doesn’t like me to fly upside down for any reason,” Filer said. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Texas State Open. Updated: 38...
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#East Texas#National Zoo#Caldwell Zoo#Violent Crime#Cdl#East Texans
KLTV

City of Marshall opens emergency cooling center

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - High temperatures in Harrison County this week have led to an emergency cooling center opening in the City of Marshall. The Marshall Fire Department Community Room will serve as an emergency cooling center starting Monday. The center will provide members of the public who lack air-conditioning...
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Still no arrests in frightening Shreveport assault cases

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Another brutal assault case has gone unsolved for more than a month, even though a suspect witness is known to police. A confidential source gave KTBS a picture and information about Joey Young's assault. He was sliced with a box cutter from his lower chest down to his hip and spent two days in the hospital. The picture shows a scary looking wound from his lower chest down to his hip that was stitched up.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ketk.com

Overton VFD vending machine robbed for the third time

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — The Overton Volunteer Fire Department will no longer offer soda to the community after their vending machine was robbed, officials said. “To the person who broke into the machine, I would just like to let you know you just took money out of the hands of a VOLUNTEER fire department I sincerely hope this stunt makes you proud! If you would like to bring our money back we would be glad to take it,” said Overton VFD in a Facebook post.
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

Bond set for suspect in Longview murder

Catherine Evans takes care of all the plants at Bryan’s Farm and Nursery at the Angelina County Farmers Market. For the fifth day of National Zoo Keeper Week, veterinarian technician McKenzie Easley gives us a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to care for the health and wellbeing of the animals at Caldwell Zoo.
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
KFVS12

Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - People in at least three states reported a possible fireball streaking across the night sky late Sunday. Just before 10:30 p.m., doorbell cameras and security cameras captured video of what’s thought to be a meteor. According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 people...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Gregg County maintenance causes lane closures this week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Flaggers will be controlling traffic on FM 2207 this week as crews perform maintenance in Gregg County causing lane closures. According to TxDOT, starting this week, crews will be working on a blade level up, base repairs and edging operations on FM 2207. Maintenance will be northbound and southbound from […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Car engulfed in flames after high-speed chase in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A high-speed chase ended in Mooretown when a stolen car crashed, then caught fire. Police are investigating the scene in front of the Hampton Inn Shreveport Airport on Monkhouse Dr. after a red Hemi Dodge Charger led police on a chase through the Mooretown neighborhood Sunday night. Officials say the driver tried to turn north onto Monkhouse Dr. and lost control, crashing near the hotel.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bobgermanylaw.com

Tyler, MS – Five Dead in Pre-Dawn Crash at Van Hwy and CR-48

At about 5:00 a.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-car collision in the area of County Road 48 and Van Highway just outside of Tyler. All lanes of 110 Van Highway were closed until after 10:00 a.m. Officials on the scene confirmed five fatalities. The names...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS19

UPDATE: 1 person dead in shooting in northwest Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — On July 21, at approximately 2:43 p.m., Longview Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Arthur Street in reference to a shooting that just occurred. According to the officers, when they arrived to the scene they found the victim, Phillip Hudson, 31, with multiple wounds. Hudson was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy