Lexington-Richland School District Five is encouraging senior citizens to be involved and active in district-sponsored events and activities for the upcoming school year. The district is again offering Golden Passes to residents who will be 60 years old or older during the 2022-2023 school year. The permanent photo identification card provides free admission into most athletic and cultural arts events in School District Five, excluding playoff games.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO