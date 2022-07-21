ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend warriors rejoice! Exercising only twice a week still boosts health, study finds

By A. Pawlowski
TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExercise is so good for health that it still helps people live longer even when they squeeze all their workouts into just one or two days a week, a new study has found. Active “weekend warriors” enjoyed the same lower risk of dying prematurely from heart disease, cancer and all other...

