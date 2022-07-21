ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How Fashion Can Give the People What They Want

By Catherine Salfino
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0qvS_0go9gKaf00

Click here to read the full article.

On World Oceans Day this past June, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior issued an order that aims to reduce the sale and distribution of single-use plastic products and packaging, with the goal of phasing out all single-use plastic on department-managed lands by 2032. The idea is that regulations will help to force change that is better for the environment.

However, no such orders exist for petroleum-based fibers like polyester and acrylic, whose microfibers, which are a form of microplastics, are releasing half a million tonnes of plastic microfibers into the ocean every year, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. That’s the equivalent of dumping about 275,577 cars into the ocean each year [1] . Consumer awareness of microplastic pollution has increased over the years, but the question begs: has it affected how they shop for apparel?

Back in 2018, less than 3 in 10 consumers (27 percent) said they were aware of microplastics, according to the 2022 Cotton Incorporated Lifestyle Monitor Survey. This year, the percentage increased significantly to 40 percent. Also back in 2018, 60 percent of the consumers who said they were aware of microfiber pollution said it would factor into their clothing purchase decision. This year, the figure increased to 65 percent. Further, nearly two-thirds of all consumers (62 percent) say they’re bothered by brands and retailers using synthetic fibers in their clothing because of the microfiber pollution.

Despite these preferences, consumers may need some help finding the sustainable apparel they favor. Changing Markets, an international sustainability foundation, released a study stating manmade fibers like polyester account for 69 percent of all materials used in textiles. In a separate study, “ License to Greenwash ,” Changing Markets says that in just eight years, fossil-fuel fibers are expected to represent 73 percent of all fibers used. Meanwhile, the number of garments purchased per consumer has more than doubled over the past 20 years. While the term “single-use garment” may not be applicable, the foundation says number of times a garment is used before being discarded has declined by almost 40 percent.

People are buying more clothes because they are cheap, they are cheap because they are mostly synthetic and in this way the whole system is enabled by fossil fuels,” states the “License to Greenwash” report. “Eight of the ten [initiatives] analyzed in this report were founded between 2000 and 2018, yet in this time the production of polyester tripled from 20 million tonnes to 60 million tonnes and is projected to reach more than 90 million tonnes by 2030.”

The micro particles from manmade fiber fabrics are washed out with the effluent every time consumers launder their clothes. The U.N. Environment Programme says up to 40 percent of the microfibers that go through water treatment plants pass through to lakes, rivers and the oceans because of their small size. These fibers are then mistaken for food by fish and other marine life, which are part of the food chain.

“One of the problems is plastic ingestion at all levels of the food chain, which may pass plastic to larger animals and humans,” says U.N. Environment’s Heidi Savelli, marine environment expert. “The question is, ‘Is it acceptable to us to end up eating plastic?’ I think it’s a human right to not have to ingest plastic.”

In an effort to avoid clothing made from synthetic fibers that contribute to microfiber pollution, the majority of consumers (57 percent) say they would be more likely to check fiber content labels before purchasing clothing, according to Monitor research. And fully two-thirds (66 percent) say it is important that the clothes they purchase be made from materials that can biodegrade or decompose when they reach end of life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25L6EC_0go9gKaf00

Synthetic fibers like polyester biodegrade much more slowly than cotton. A study by Cornell University and Cotton Incorporated that measured and compared the biodegradability of fabrics in laboratory and composting environments found that after three months, polyester fabric showed only slight degradation and the fabric was still intact. By comparison, all cotton samples were significantly degraded in the lab environment and confirmed to be compostable.

In aquatic environments, polyester fibers again show very little degradation. Researchers from North Carolina State University and the University of California, Santa Barbara found that cellulosic fibers like cotton degrade significantly more than petroleum-based microfibers, leaving fewer micro particles behind.

Acknowledging consumer preferences for natural and biodegradable fabrics, some retailers seem to be making the effort to add more natural fibers to their offering. Target, for example, now offers A New Day , Universal Thread and Wild Fable , brands that all present an appreciable number of natural-fiber garments. This is significant when one considers that mass merchandise stores are where the biggest percentage of consumers (22 percent) purchase most of their clothes, according to Monitor research.

While consumer awareness of microfiber pollution is increasing, and shoppers are stating their preference for natural fibers that are better for the environment, Changing Markets says makers and retailers bear a responsibility to make real change. “While other companies and sectors are decarbonizing and aiming for a circular economy ,” Changing Market’s “Synthetics Anonymous” report states, “it is clear that, given its addiction to synthetic fibers, the fashion industry is heading in entirely the wrong direction.”

[1] Based on the average car weight of 4,156 pounds according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). https://www.bankrate.com/insurance/car/average-car-weight/

The Cotton Incorporated Lifestyle Monitor Survey is an ongoing research program that measures consumer attitudes and behaviors relating to apparel, shopping, fashion, sustainability, and more.

For more information about the Lifestyle Monitor Survey, please visit https://lifestylemonitor.cottoninc.com/ .

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Can Shein and Zara’s Fast-Fashion Engine Work for Regular Retailers?

Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to ignore how fast fashion brands have changed the way many consumers shop for clothing over the past two decades. Delivering trends at lightening-fast speed at a fraction of the cost of designer goods, companies like H&M, Zara, and more recently Shein, have captured significant apparel marketshare, particularly with younger customers. And the growth of these brands has amplified with the advent of social media, as digital channels deliver instant access to the latest trends and accelerate the demand for fresh product from consumers. That’s the finding of global professional services firm Alvarez...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Abercrombie Gives Kids’ Denim the Size-Inclusive Treatment

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is bringing its size-inclusive effort to its youngest wearers. The 2022 Abercrombie kids denim collection now comes in short, regular and long jeans lengths in sizes 5/6 to 17/18, with each pair featuring waistband adjusters. The brand collected feedback from more than 1,000 parent, child and employee interviews focused on the changes stakeholders wanted to see in the kids’ clothing marketplace, according to Kelly Hall, senior vice president and general manager of Abercrombie kids.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Plastic Pollution#Cotton Incorporated#Plastic Packaging#Interior
Sourcing Journal

Kingpins NY: Information Gaps Slow Denim’s Sustainable Momentum

Click here to read the full article. The buzz around sustainable denim has never been louder, but is the supply chain setting consumers up for failure? “Responsible consumption starts with us as fabric producers,” said Katie Tague, Artistic Milliners VP of marketing and sales. “We need to set consumers up for success with biodegradable fibers and good EIM scoring washes. We need to educate and be responsible on our end.” At Kingpins New York, experts discussed how greenwashing, inconsistent reporting, and various interpretations of what it means to consume responsibly have formed a gray area in the green market. A recent survey...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Family Dollar Facing $330K Fine After ‘Fatal Shoplifting Incident’

Click here to read the full article. A Family Dollar store in Orlando, Fla. could pay $330,446 in penalties after the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) investigation into a fatal shoplifting incident uncovered “willful and repeat safety violations.” On Dec. 11, shortly after struggling with a shoplifter who was able to escape with merchandise, a 41-year-old store employee experienced shortness of breath and nausea, according to DOL. An assistant manager called 911, but the employee later died at a local hospital. The dollar-store empire, whose rat infestation made headlines earlier this year, has seen more than its fair share of crime. Memphis...
ORLANDO, FL
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Sued Over Scheduling After Patagonia Pays $55,000

Click here to read the full article. Scheduling snafus landed Walmart and Patagonia in legal hot water. Two former Philadelphia-area Walmart employees filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday claiming the retail giant violated the city’s Fair Workweek ordinance by infringing on their rights to a predictable and regular schedule. Donald Washington and Symone Wilder alleged that Walmart failed to provide them with work schedules 10-to-14 days in advance or give them “predictability pay” when their schedules were changed within that window. Washington and Wilder, who both were hourly employees at the store, say that the company hadn’t given them the ordinance requirement...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Apparel
Sourcing Journal

Milliken’s Georgia Textile Plant Closure Affects 260 Jobs

Click here to read the full article. Milliken & Company joins Parkdale in reworking its U.S. footprint. The diversified global manufacturer with more than 70 locations internationally announced it will consolidate its U.S. textile manufacturing footprint to enhance operational efficiencies and increase production capacity. Milliken said it will phase out operations at the Longleaf Plant, located in Sylvania, Ga., and transition all production lines to the expanded and modernized Magnolia Plant, located in Blacksburg, S.C. This decision positions Milliken for additional growth in its “Westex: A Milliken Brand” flame-resistant textiles and workwear business units by maximizing production capabilities at the Magnolia Plant. The...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

USFIA Survey Says China’s Losing to This Country

Click here to read the full article. The recently implemented Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) is significantly impacting fashion executives’ sourcing plans. More than 95 percent of respondents to a United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) survey said they expect UFLPA’s implementation will affect their company’s sourcing, according to the association’s 2022 Fashion Industry Benchmarking Study. More than 85 percent reported plans to cut their cotton apparel imports from China, while another 45 percent said they will further reduce non-cotton apparel imports. USFIA based its new report on a survey of 34 executives at “leading” U.S. fashion companies, 81 percent of...
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

6 Million Extra Containers Are Flooding the Global Supply Chain

Click here to read the full article. The oversupply of containers is contributing to second-hand container market prices plummeting, according to a new analysis from Container xChange. Freight rates have come down by approximately an average of 20 percent since the beginning of the year 2022 and these will continue to slide gradually, but there will not be a massive decrease because the underlying disruptions in the supply chain are still in place, said Container xChange, a tech platform built to simplify the logistics of container movement. Inflation has started to stress the U.S. and the European Union economies. With inflation and...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

CBP Seizes Nearly $2 Million in Counterfeit Cotton Socks

Click here to read the full article. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News, Va., seized nearly 120,000 pairs of counterfeit cotton socks on Wednesday. The diabetic socks would have had a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $1.9 million if they were authentic, CBP said. The shipment, which initially arrived in a shipping container from Turkey on June 17 and was destined for an address in Virginia’s Loudoun County in the metro Washington, D.C. area, consisted of 579 boxes containing a combined 118,566 pairs of Hugh Ugoli-branded diabetic cotton socks. CBP officers inspected the...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Sourcing Journal

Bass Pro Shops Fishing for Trouble After ‘Lifetime Guarantee’ Goes Sideways

Click here to read the full article. A Missouri consumer filed a class action lawsuit against Bass Pro Shops claiming the fishing, hunting and outdoor retailer misrepresented a lifetime warranty for one of its wool socks. Kent Slaughter of Springfield, Mo. alleges in his complaint that the company fraudulently advertises a “lifetime guarantee” warranty suggesting that a buyer of the RedHead-branded socks can return them when they wear down and always replace them with a new pair. In a description still listed online, Bass Pro Shops says: “Lifetime guarantee—if they wear out, they get replaced!” The Springfield, Mo.-based chain sells the product with...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Sourcing Journal

Macy’s Moves Full Speed Ahead With Off-Mall Stores

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s Inc. is betting on a future away from struggling shopping malls. The retail giant slammed the gas pedal on its new store strategy, announcing four new off-mall, small-format location opening this fall. It’s bringing the revamped footprint to the Market by Macy’s concept as well as the first-ever dual Market by Macy’s and Macy’s Backstage off-price location. “At Macy’s, we thrive on retail being a dynamic business requiring continuous analysis, reinvention and innovation. As customer preferences and buying behaviors change, we continue to evolve to deliver the experience our customers expect,” Marc Mastronardi, chief...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Industry Groups Square Off Over China Tariffs

Click here to read the full article. The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) reiterated its stance before a U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) hearing that Section 301 penalty tariffs on finished Chinese textile and apparel imports give American manufacturers a chance to compete and provide trade officials with an essential trade negotiation tool. Removing them, NCTO said, would reward China, put U.S. manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage and do nothing to reduce inflation. Those were among the key points outlined by NCTO president and CEO Kim Glas in a written testimony submitted to the U.S. International Trade Commission during three...
U.S. POLITICS
Sourcing Journal

Commodity Collapse? What to Know About Cotton Prices Right Now

Click here to read the full article. Cotton prices seem to have stabilized from their pandemic and China trade war-induced spike of $1.25 per pound, but now the fashion commodity is subject to the jolts of inflation as well as global supply and demand issues. U.S. spot cotton prices averaged $1.03 per pound for the week ended July 14, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The weekly average was down from $105 the prior week, but up from 85.02 cents a year earlier. The Intercontinental Exchange, or ICE, October settlement price ended the week at 91.41 cents per pound,...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Pottery Barn Joins Ikea in Launching Accessible Home Furnishings

Click here to read the full article. Accessibility has become an important topic in home design in recent years, with furnishings and decor companies taking the needs of people with disabilities into greater account. And now Pottery Barn joins companies like Ikea in launching an accessible home line. “After hearing from customers, store and corporate associates, and recognizing that in the industry there was a need for more accessible furniture that didn’t sacrifice style, we quickly made it a priority,” said Marta Benson, Pottery Barn president. “We believe that inclusive design is good design, and it’s something that will continue to...
HOME & GARDEN
Sourcing Journal

Here’s Why Macy’s Will Feature Toys “R” Us in Every Single Store

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s is taking aim at Walmart, Target and Amazon by working to make itself a toy destination for holiday shoppers and beyond. The department store company will open 11 new Toys “R” Us shop-in-shops by Oct. 15 and said it could flex the 1,000- to 10,000-square-foot spaces by 500 to 3,000 square feet to add more product during the year-end peak season. The move marks a significant expansion of Macy’s relationship with Toys “R” Us parent WHP Global, which it announced in August with plans to “quintuple” the department store chain’s toy business and address...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Warehouse Worker Death Prompts OSHA Investigation

Click here to read the full article. An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during Prime Day, leading the e-commerce giant’s workplace safety measures to once again come under scrutiny from government officials. The death occurred July 12 at Amazon’s EWR9 fulfillment center in Carteret, N.J. The male worker has not been identified, and no cause of death has been revealed. “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of one of our colleagues and offer our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time,” Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson said in a statement. “We’ve contacted his family to offer...
CARTERET, NJ
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy