ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

These Are California's Most Romantic Resorts

By Logan DeLoye
KBOS B95
KBOS B95
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKmLR_0go9fgqk00
Photo: Getty Images

Looking to get away for the weekend with your significant other? Look no further than the most romantic resort for couples in the entire state . California is full of romantic destinations, but few things compare to all inclusive drinks at a spa with your plus one at one of the most beautiful resorts in the Golden State .

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover , a few of the most romantic resorts in all of California include the Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort in San Luis Obispo, the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, and the Auberge de Soleil in Napa Valley.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about these romantic destinations :

Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort:

"California’s central coast often gets overshadowed by Northern California and Southern California destinations. But the San Luis Obispo area is an amazing couples’ destination. Here you’ll find lots of arts and culture performances, great hikes, and hot springs at the Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort."

Omni La Costa Resort:

"This resort is near San Diego and has eight pools, an award-winning spa, and is in close distance to beaches and popular tourist attractions. There are over 600 luxury rooms and suites at this large resort, as well as 17 tennis courts and two championship golf courses that were designed by PGA legends."

Auberge de Soleil:

"Napa Valley is always one of the most popular destinations in California for couples, and a top couples’ resort here is Auberge du Soleil. Here you’ll find 50 guest rooms and suites on 33 acres of oak and olive tree-lined acres and enjoy a sophisticated and elegant stay with your partner."

For more information visit HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
KHYL V101.1

These Are California's Best Beach Bars

Sometimes, a refreshing beverage during a long day at the beach is all you need. There are many bars located just off of the sand that provide that, and so much more! Lining the California coast, these bars are rated as some of the best beach bars in the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrillist

14 Essential Seafood Restaurants in San Diego with Oceanfront Views

There are approximately 2,792 different seafood restaurants in San Diego, according to statistics that we just made up. With 70 miles of coastline in San Diego County alone, along with Baja California and the whole Pacific Northwest, San Diegans enjoy a fresh seafood bounty that our landlocked counterparts can only dream of. From sweet, ready-to-slurp oysters to yellowtail, mahi-mahi, and marlin tacos, and an abundance of crustaceans ready to be doused in butter and served with soft rolls or with market fresh veggies, our choices from the briny deep are nearly limitless. Of course, the only thing that makes a great seafood dinner even better is a great view to go with it. We’ve rounded up our favorite oceanfront spots, from Oceanside to Imperial Beach:
SAN DIEGO, CA
KBOS B95

These Are California's Best Wine Tours

The California countryside is home to vast lands lined with grapevines that blur into the distance behind glasses filled with newly discovered blends that are perfected at vineyards across the state. One of the best ways to truly experience these locations is through a guided tour. Tours allow visitors to really dive into the history of an area as well as the wine making process. It also makes traveling with a group a lot easier.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Government
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Luis Obispo, CA
Lifestyle
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Carlsbad, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California teacher attacked by rare monk seal in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii - A California teacher is recovering in Hawaii after being attacked by a monk seal. The terrifying encounter happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Kaimana beach in Honolulu. Video shows a mom and pup seal approach and attack the woman as she swam in clear, shallow water. The...
HONOLULU, HI
SFGate

Man falls to death at popular California waterfall

A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Does this curious spot mark the dividing line between Northern and Southern California?

Few people seem to be able to agree on where the dividing line between Northern and Southern California lies, or if it exists at all. There's certainly no official delineation between the two. Pages of dormant internet forums reveal a breadth of opinion on the matter. Some say it's San Luis Obispo. Others say Fresno. Some say there is no line as Central California must be considered its own region, while others say the entire Central Valley is in NorCal.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
La Costa
FOX 5 San Diego

Morning quake in Baja California felt in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 was recorded early Monday in Baja California that was felt in parts of San Diego County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The quake struck just after 4:20 a.m. about five miles west-northwest of El Sauzal, north of Ensenada,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Travel Hotelresort#Resorts#Spa#Golf Course#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Trips To Discover#Omni La Costa Resort#The Auberge De Soleil#Pga
NBC Los Angeles

Johnny Cash's Hillside Home in Ventura Is on the Market for $1.8 Million

Down a straight and narrow highway in the hills of Southern California lies the home of "The Man in Black" himself, Johnny Cash. Cash, one of the best-known country music singers of the 20th century, was also known for his loner, outlaw image -- so it's no surprise that when he built a home in California, he built it in a quiet area of the hills between Ventura and Ojai at 8736 Nye Road.
VENTURA, CA
informnny.com

California theme park to require chaperones for guests 17 and under

(KTLA) – Knott’s Berry Farm in California will be implementing a new chaperone policy Friday, nearly a week after multiple fights broke out at the Buena Park theme park, officials announced. All guests who are 17 or younger will need to be accompanied by a chaperone who is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NBC San Diego

San Diego May Hear Loud ‘Booms' Wednesday. Don't Be Alarmed

Loud booms may be heard in parts of San Diego Wednesday but it's no cause for alarm -- it's just a ... cannon?. The U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot plans to do some training exercises at their base in the Midway area of San Diego from about 8 a.m. to noon. During that time, the base will be setting off some ceremonial cannon fire and playing warning messages over the loudspeaker, the MCRD said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Is the Housing Boom in San Diego Over?

San Diego is one of the fastest cooling housing markets in the entire country, according to Redfin. Of the top 10 fastest cooling housing markets listed, San Diego takes the eighth spot. This comes after home values were red-hot and appreciating rapidly in the San Diego area. “The last two...
SAN DIEGO, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Zodys went out of fashion

The Sprouts Farmers Market which recently opened on Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove is welcome, especially as it replaced the long-empty Vons Pavilion store. Long-timers will recall that the Pavilion building was preceded by a Zodys discount department store, a sort of K-Mart-ish operation which sold cheap goods cheap. But...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
KBOS B95

KBOS B95

Fresno, CA
4K+
Followers
941
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

Fresno's Hip Hop and Hits

 https://b95forlife.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy