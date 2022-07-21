ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Androscoggin County, ME

Severe Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Cumberland, Kennebec, Lincoln, Oxford, Sagadahoc by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Cumberland; Kennebec; Lincoln; Oxford; Sagadahoc THE...

Related
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Cumberland, Oxford, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 08:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Sebago Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Androscoggin; Cumberland; Oxford; York The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern York County in southwestern Maine Southern Oxford County in western Maine Southwestern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Northwestern Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 915 AM EDT. * At 826 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hiram, or 12 miles southeast of Fryeburg, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridgton, Mechanic Falls, Naples, Gray, Hiram, Cornish, Raymond, Standish, Casco, Limington, Harrison, Brownfield, Denmark, Frye Island, Sebago, Baldwin, Poland, Porter, Oxford and Parsonsfield. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 62 and 70. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rockingham, Strafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rockingham; Strafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN YORK...CENTRAL ROCKINGHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN STRAFFORD COUNTIES At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Epping, or 7 miles southwest of Durham, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rochester, Durham, Dover, Barrington, Epping, Brentwood, Greenland, Newington, Newmarket, Raymond, Eliot, Lee, Fremont, Madbury, Nottingham and Newfields. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
Heat Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 97. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME

