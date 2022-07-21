3 Chicago men freed after serving 35 years for 1986 crime they didn’t commit

Attorney Joshua Tepfer, right, and Arthur Almendarez, left, spoke to reporters on Thursday. Photo credit Andy Thayer/Exoneration Project

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Three Chicago men, who each served 35 years in prison for a 1986 arson and murder for which they all claimed innocence, will not be re-tried.

They’re now free.

John Galvan, Arthur Almendarez, and Francisco Nanez have always maintained their confessions were beaten out of them by police.

“This is no loophole, this is no technicality,”Attorney Joshua Tepfer, with the Exoneration Project. “What happened is that this broken system, this broken Chicago Police Department, this broken court building, put three men in prison who were absolutely innocent, [who] did not commit this crime, for 105 years.”

Almandarez was freed last week. He spoke outside the jail

“I’m trying not to let the anger poison my soul,” Almandarez said.

Now, the attorneys will seek to have the men declared innocent.

