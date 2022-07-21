ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Texas' extreme heat turns deadly

By Austin York
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago
Photo credit AlinaMD/Getty Images

The extreme heat in North Texas, has now turned deadly.

Dallas County Health has reported the first heat-related death in the county this year. The victim was a 66-year-old female with underlying health conditions who lived in Dallas.

Health officials are stressing the importance of hydrating constantly and limiting your time outdoors. Here are some tips:

Stay Indoors: Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning you may qualify for an emergency A/C window unit. Call us: 214-819-1976.

Limit Outdoor Activities: Consider exercising early in the morning or later in the evening. Stay in shaded areas to allow your body to cool down and recover.

Hydrate: Drink plenty of water.

Check for Updates: Check your local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.

To learn more and for safety tips visit: https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/topics/heatstress/heatrelillness.html

