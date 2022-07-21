Meadville Area Sewer Authority given multi-million dollar grant for upgrades

Meadville’s aging wastewater treatment plant is getting some much needed upgrades thanks to a multi-million dollar state grant.

The state granted the Meadville Area Sewer Authority $16,223,608 for improvements.

This includes roof replacement and installation of new mechanical bar screens, raw wastewater pumps, blowers, and a new ultraviolet disinfection system and back-up generator.

The authority did a study five years ago that found many components of the 25-year-old plant needed upgrades.

“We’re just really excited to have the funds, and like I said, it’s going to benefit the community and benefit our ecology. We are very excited and very grateful to have gotten them,” said Kimberly Mourer, Meadville Area Sewer Authority.

She said the process of getting bids and construction could take up to two years.

