ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Anderson County Fair continues after storm damage

By Hope McAlee
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGVQk_0go9du2600

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite sustaining damage during Wednesdays storms, Anderson County Fair President Steve Queener said the “best six days of summer” will continue.

Luckily, the fair had closed before the storm hit, so everyone was gone aside from a few workers and night security. No one was hurt and no rides were damaged.

Queener estimated that there has to be at least $100,00 in damage.

The Anderson County Fair reported that it did receive some damage to the entertainment tent, as well as debris and tree limbs being down. The track for the truck pull was covered before the storms hit.

“I told somebody, we had our own ride last at the fair. It was… it was difficult. Something we’ve never experienced before.” Queener said. “It’s something I’ve never experienced, and I’ve been involved with this fair for 35 years, so its… its crazy.”

Thursday night at the fair, Queener said that kids get in free, and the Truck Pull is still planned to continue as planned. According to a Facebook post, the track surface for the truck pull was covered before the storms started.

Gates open at 5 p.m. The fairgrounds warned that parking will not be allowed on the ball fields and grass areas because of the rainfall. The fairgrounds advises that vehicles should park at JayCee Park or on the adjacent roads.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Grainger County Opry opens the Tomato festival

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Grainger County Opry consists of talented local artists and opens the Grainger County Tomato Festival. The Grainger County Opry is a delight that the locals look forward to watching perform all year round. Consisting of volunteer members from throughout the community, the Opry performs at a variety of local events throughout the year but the big performance always comes to kick off the Grainger County Tomato Festival that attracts visitors to Rutledge from across the world.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Responders recover man’s body in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers, along with Knoxville Fire Department Crews and Knox Rescue Squad personnel, conducted a search in the Tennessee River near Calhoun’s on the River Monday afternoon, KPD officials said. They managed to recover the body shortly after beginning the search. The incident...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Jones Cove Road in Sevier County set for long-term closure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has established detours after a Sevier County roadway after it collapsed due to flooding. Jones Cove Road near Wilhite Road in Sevier County is closed due to flooding and structure collapse, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said. The...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anderson County, TN
Anderson County, TN
Government
City
Clinton, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Cars
WATE

Local pets in Grainger County desperately need help

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – In Grainger County the Humane Society consists solely of volunteers who dedicate themselves to saving animals lives with no financial support from government agencies. In Grainger County, the Humane Society has found loving homes for thousands of animals and they have done so without...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

Rainy forecast ahead: Rainiest July on record likely

Even when it’s not supposed to rain, it seems, it does. A severe thunderstorm dropped another 1.7 inches of rain on the Oneida area Saturday evening, a day in which rain chances were low, leading to isolated flash-flooding and continuing the trend of an unusually wet month of July.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Road closures coming to Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is bringing awareness to the upcoming road construction that will effect traffic on Monday, July 25. One lane will be closed in at the intersection of Chapman Highway (State Route 71/US 441) and Pleasant Hill Road in Sevier County. TDOT...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#East Tennessee#The Anderson County Fair
wymt.com

The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland set to open in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Southeastern Kentucky will not have to travel far to experience horse racing or horse betting in the near future. Cumberland Mint Gaming Hall is set to open its gaming hall late this summer. Those with the gaming hall said they hope to have it open by Labor Day, with the Cumberland Run Racetrack opening in March.
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
wvlt.tv

Two school supply giveaways to take place in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - School supplies will be given to those in need at two upcoming giveaway events hosted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The first school supply giveaway will be on July 29 at Jellico High School from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Another event will be held July 30 at the Campbell County High School from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It will take place on the LaFollette side, an announcement noted.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Overnight storms cause damage at Anderson County Fair

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Fairgrounds experienced damage after storms rolled into the area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A tree has fallen on a ride and tents have collapsed, according to the Anderson County Fair President Steve Queener. "We've never experienced anything like this," Queener...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
KISS 106

Look at All These Fall Festivals Coming to Gatlinburg & East Tennessee

During a recent brutal heatwave, I was already saying OUT LOUD how I was longing for the arrival of fall. I don't like wishing for it so early in July; there's still so much summer left. But hey, high heat and humidity forced my hand. Of course, SINCE then, we've had really nice days that were warm but with far less humidity. And I'll take that all day long.
GATLINBURG, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
fox17.com

Overnight flooding in Knoxville traps residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) has reported that they assisted residents who were trapped in their apartment due to flooding. KPD provided a video of the 23rd Street area that shows excessive flooding covering the area and submerging vehicles. According to Accuweather, the Knoxville area...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville leaders address homelessness at roundtable discussion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon hosted a roundtable about homelessness on Monday, July 25. The quarterly meetings are a chance for agency leaders to share information with groups working on issues related to homelessness. Paul Noel joined that roundtable meeting for the first time after being named chief of police. Noel has been very […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man captured after 2-hour standoff with Claiborne County deputies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A wanted man was captured in the Cumberland Gap area on Monday by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, 49-year-old Mathew Randell Price was arrested and taken into custody following a lengthy standoff with deputies. Price was wanted for multiple felony warrants from Kentucky and Virginia.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Officials give details of Morristown Regional Airport operation

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are finally some answers about a joint Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Agency operation that took place at the Morristown Regional Airport. While not everything is clear, a DEA official was able to shed a little light on the situation. WVLT News originally...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Total rainfall from Wednesday’s storms from the National Weather Service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Weather Service in Morristown released data from Wednesday night’s storm that left areas around Knoxville and in North Carolina shaken. According to Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere, these storms maintained their strength for several hours with barely any movement. This led to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy