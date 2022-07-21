ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, IL

Oiling, chipping of Sullivan roads begins Friday

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Sullivan were reminded on Thursday by the city’s Street Department that construction crews will be oiling and chipping roads on Friday and Monday.

The Department said roads that were previously tilled are scheduled for oiling and chipping. These roads include:

  • County Road 1200 North
  • Victory Court
  • Corey Avenue
  • Eastlawn Drive between Jackson and Kennedy Streets
  • Russel Street between McClellan and Graham Streets
  • Seymour Street between Milton and Hagerman Streets
Photo courtesy of the City of Sullivan

People who live on these roads are asked to move their vehicles three feet off the street by 4 a.m. Friday morning. If a road is not oiled and chipped on Friday, then vehicles should be moved off that road by 4 a.m. on Monday.

