Massachusetts State

Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekly Report: 42 new deaths, 10,250 new cases

By Waleed Azad
 4 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 42 new confirmed deaths and 10,250 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Baystate Health reports 90 COVID-19 patients, 5 in critical care

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,332
  • 5-9 years: 450
  • 10-14 years: 432
  • 15-19 years: 672
  • 20-29 years: 3,146
  • 30-39 years: 3,356
  • 40-49 years: 2,592
  • 50-59 years: 2,727
  • 60-69 years: 2,288
  • 70-79 years: 1,511
  • 80+ years: 886

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 135,653 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,423,641 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 13,447 new individuals have tested positive with 5,064,777 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.17%

Hospitalizations:

There are 589 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 46 patients that are in intensive care units, 52 patients intubated, 348 (59%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 189 patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related illnesses.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 10,250
  • Total Cases: 1,793,437
  • New Deaths: 42
  • Total Deaths: 19,860

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 1,275
  • Total Cases: 162,407
  • New Deaths: 17
  • Total Deaths: 1,267

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,420,516
  • Booster doses administered: 3,771,235

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 11.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.19% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 929
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 149,451
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,867

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 265
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 34,219
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 371

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 78
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,523
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 151

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 163
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 29,333
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 154

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 229 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 8,242 new tests reported with a total of 16,066,303.

