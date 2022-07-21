Respect for Marriage Act causing strong emotions in SWFL

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA – Same sex couples in Southwest Florida are worried their marriages could be in jeopardy fearing the Supreme Court could overturn gay marriage just like they did Roe v. Wade.

There were 47 republicans who joined with democrats in the house to pass the Respect for Marriage Act. Ten republican U.S. Senators must join all 50 democrats in order to repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act which defines the legal union between a man and woman only.

Patty Chafattelli has been with her wife Bonnie for 30 years.

“This is America! We don’t give people rights and then arbitrarily say you know what we don’t need those. We’ll take them back,” she said.

Like many gay couples she worries that could happen.

Senator Marco Rubio won’t support the marriage act saying, “We should focus on gas prices and things urgently affecting Americans.”

Chafattelli responded by saying it’s unfortunate that the senator can’t multitask and address several issues at one time.

Senator Rick Scott’s office said he’s reviewing the matter.

“If you’re a moral person why wouldn’t you want everyone treated equally,” Chafattelli said.

Eight U.S. Senators say they’ll oppose the bill leaving marriages like Patty’s in jeopardy.

“I promised myself I was not going to get emotional. But this is so emotional,” she said while wiping tears from her face.

Local Congressmen Byron Donalds and Greg Steube voted against the bill in the house. Neither returned phone calls to explain why.

Congressman Mario Diaz Balart was among the 47 republicans who supported the bill.

The bill does appear to be gaining some support in the senate with four republican senators saying they would likely support it.