Conn. man arrested for shooting fake gun while driving on I-91

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after shooting pellets from a fake gun outside of his car window while driving on I-91 in Cromwell on Wednesday.

Connecticut State Police responded to a call from a driver on I-91 north around 10 a.m., claiming that another driver in a gray Toyota Prius shot orange pellets at them while driving. The caller said they were struck in the face several times by the pellets, but were otherwise uninjured.

CSP located the Prius traveling northbound on I-91 in the Hartford area and observed the facsimile weapon resting on the front passenger seat.



Fake gun and pellets found in a car driving on I-91 . Photos courtesy CSP

Kendrick Amaker , 31, of North Haven was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle

Threatening in the second degree

Reckless endangerment

Assault in the third degree

Breach of peace

Illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Improper use of registration

Kendrick Amaker. Photo courtesy CSP

Amaker was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in court August 22.

