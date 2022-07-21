ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Teens Charged With Assault In Fight Related To Fatal Stabbing Of Fairfield Prep Athlete

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
James "Jimmy" McGrath Photo Credit: Fairfield Prep

Three teenagers are facing assault charges for a fight police said is related to the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old in Fairfield County.

A 16-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys turned themselves in to police on Thursday, July 21, on arrest warrants related to an altercation on Saturday, May 14, the Shelton Police Department reported.

The three teens, who are not Shelton residents, are accused of assaulting a 16-year-old boy outside of a residence on Lazy Brook Road in Shelton, according to the report.

Police said one of the teens assaulted the victim with a helmet.

One 17-year-old was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, and the other 17-year-old and the 16-year-old were both charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, authorities said.

Authorities reported that the fight occurred shortly before and was related to the fight and stabbing death of 17-year-old James McGrath, who was a football and lacrosse player at Fairfield College Preparatory School.

Police previously reported that a 16-year-old Milford resident was charged with murder and assault in James' death.

Police said the three teens who were arrested on Thursday were released and are set to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

