Natural Death – Police responded to Frystown Road for a report of a 71-year-old Fredericksburg man who was unconscious and cold to the touch. EMS arrived on the scene prior to the police and determined the victim to be deceased. Police determined the victim went to bed at approximately 11 p.m. July 16 and passed in his sleep of apparent natural causes. The victim had multiple health issues, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and supraventricular tachycardia. Police observed no signs of foul play. A funeral home removed the victim from the scene.

LEBANON, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO