Chesterfield, NH

New Hampshire tornado confirmed by National Weather Service

mynbc5.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.H. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down...

www.mynbc5.com

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheshire; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire Southeastern Cheshire County in southern New Hampshire Southern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Southeastern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1105 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rindge, or 8 miles south of Jaffrey, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Nashua, Derry, Jaffrey, Merrimack, Salem, Bedford, Milford, Hooksett, Amherst, Litchfield, Hollis, Peterborough, New Boston, Mont Vernon, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Lyndeborough, Rindge and New Ipswich. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 29. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
MassLive.com

Massachusetts weather: Severe thunderstorm and possible tornado warning issued for parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties

A severe thunderstorm and tornado warning was issued to parts of Massachusetts. Winchendon, Ashby and Baldwinville have a warning in place up until 11:45 a.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said the Massachusetts towns can experience 60 mph winds as well as quarter-size hail. Greenfield, Athol...
WORCESTER, MA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Cheshire; Coos; Grafton; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham; Strafford; Sullivan SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 502 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NH . NEW HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELKNAP CARROLL CHESHIRE COOS GRAFTON HILLSBOROUGH MERRIMACK ROCKINGHAM STRAFFORD SULLIVAN
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

2nd tornado recorded in New Hampshire this year

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado had touched down earlier this week in Chesterfield, the second one in New Hampshire this year. The tornado touched down on Monday in Chesterfield. No injuries were reported. In May, a tornado touched down in Charlestown.
CHARLESTOWN, NH
Chesterfield, NH
Government
City
Charlestown, NH
City
Chesterfield, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, NH
mynbc5.com

Lebanon issues new drought water usage guidelines

LEBANON, N.H. — All ofNew Hampshire is experiencing moderate drought. In Lebanon, they’re now limiting the water residents can use. In the city, level one moderate drought is coming with some restrictions. They include voluntary and mandatory water usage requirements. The city is now requesting the public voluntarily refrain from lawn and landscape watering. However, there is a mandatory ban on all outdoor watering between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
LEBANON, NH
nbcboston.com

Jet Ski Crash on Pond in New Hampshire Sends Two Women to Hospital

Two people were hurt after a boating crash Sunday afternoon on Long Pond in Pelham, New Hampshire. Two women were riding a Jet Ski at high speed when they crashed into a boat that was floating with its engine off, according to New Hampshire State Police. The boat had four people on board, three of whom jumped off before impact.
PELHAM, NH
NECN

Tornado Touched Down in NH Monday, Damaging 200 Trees

An EF-1 tornado touched down in New Hampshire late Monday night, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday. The "very brief but damaging" tornado touched down around 10:22 p.m. in Chesterfield, near Spofford Lake, as a thunderstorm moved through the area, the weather agency said. It ended four minutes later. EF-0...
CHESTERFIELD, NH
#The Tornado#Ef 1
whdh.com

Wild weather leaves major mess for Central Mass., NH residents

WARWICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The wild weather on Thursday has left a major mess for residents in central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. The Warwick Fire Chief and residents told 7NEWS that the storms lasted about 20 minutes Thursday, but the damages caused by massive trees falling down are significant.
WARWICK, MA
WCAX

Severe weather plays role in serious crash on I-89 in NH

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - Stormy weather and hazardous road conditions Thursday led to a serious two-car crash on I-89 northbound in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire State Police say around 1:00 p.m., a Ford Escape rear-ended a pickup truck near Exit 18 in Lebanon. The driver of the Ford was unresponsive and sent to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.
LEBANON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Heavy storm topples trees, disrupts power in northern Lakes Region

Severe weather hit the area for the second week in a row, toppling trees, and knocking out electric power to thousands of homes and businesses. The fast-moving thunderstorms were especially severe in the northern Lakes Region. Bristol, Meredith, Center Harbor, and Moultonborough were hit hard, according to weather and utility company officials.
BRISTOL, NH
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
mynbc5.com

Police investigate suspicious death in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are investigating a suspicious death out of Hooksett. Officials responded to Main Street Sunday morning. Police say all parties involved have been identified and that there is no threat to the public. Donati Park can only be accessed from the north as...
HOOKSETT, NH
WMUR.com

Firefighter injured in Goffstown house fire

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — The New Hampshire Fire Marshall is investigating a fire in Goffstown that injured one firefighter and took nearly four hours to bring under control. Initial calls of the fire came in around 6:40 p.m. yesterday evening. Officials say crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke inside...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
whdh.com

Near 100º Sunday, Scattered PM Storm Monday

7Weather- Sunday will be the sixth day of this long heat wave. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8PM Sunday for heat index values near 103º. We’ll be challenging record high temperatures Sunday in both Boston and Worcester. Highs will be between 95-100º across most of the area.
BOSTON, MA
mynbc5.com

Vermont woman dies in house fire

MARLBORO, Vt. — A Vermont woman is dead following a fatal house fire in Marlboro. The Marlboro Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire on Sunday at 9:32 p.m. and found a home engulfed in flames with the homeowner trapped inside. Officials say they located the...
MARLBORO, VT

