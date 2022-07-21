NYC finalist to host 2024 Democratic National Convention, despite hurdles

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is a finalist to host the Democratic National Convention in 2024, despite concerns about crime and New York not being a “swing state.”

Political intrigue aside, the convention could mean hundreds of millions of dollars for New York City’s economy, which is still trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time New York hosted a convention for either party, Republicans re-nominated President George W. Bush in 2004. The Democrats last held their convention in New York City in 1992 and sent an Arkansas governor by the name of Bill Clinton to the White House.

On Thursday, Democratic National Committee officials were at the Javits Center in Manhattan, saying New York is a top contender to once again host.

“To have these Democrats come to the city and spend their Democratic dollars so that Democratic voters can benefit from the Democratic economy, it’s just a win-win-win,” Mayor Eric Adams said following the tour.

However, it is unclear if JUV will in fact win the right to have the Democratic National Convention and the more than $200 million economic boost expected to come along with it.

In 2022, conventions went virtual because of COVID-19. However, in recent years both political parties have favored big cities in swing states — see Hillary Clinton’s 2016 nominating convention in Philadelphia, and the Republicans already zeroing in on Milwaukee for 2024.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison downplayed the importance of picking a swing state this time.

“I think for us we are looking for is the city that demonstrates and illustrates the values of the Democratic Party, who we are, where we want to go, who do we want to be,” Harrison said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul sees New York telling that story in one word: freedom.

“The Statue of Liberty is a universally recognized symbol around the world of people seeking refuge and allows us to talk about, as women in particular, being oppressed and being denied their rights in other states,” Hochul said.

Still, Democratic leadership faces questions about crime and if that would hamper the city’s bid. Adams and Harrison also downplayed the likelihood it would remain a persistent problem into 2024.

“It is not something that I question,” Harrison said. “We would not be in the city if we didn’t have confidence that they didn’t have their act together — and we know that they do.”

