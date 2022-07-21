ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC finalist to host 2024 Democratic National Convention, despite hurdles

By Henry Rosoff
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbG6e_0go9a6X000

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is a finalist to host the Democratic National Convention in 2024, despite concerns about crime and New York not being a “swing state.”

Political intrigue aside, the convention could mean hundreds of millions of dollars for New York City’s economy, which is still trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time New York hosted a convention for either party, Republicans re-nominated President George W. Bush in 2004. The Democrats last held their convention in New York City in 1992 and sent an Arkansas governor by the name of Bill Clinton to the White House.

On Thursday, Democratic National Committee officials were at the Javits Center in Manhattan, saying New York is a top contender to once again host.

NYC subway stations sizzle in the summer. Here’s why

“To have these Democrats come to the city and spend their Democratic dollars so that Democratic voters can benefit from the Democratic economy, it’s just a win-win-win,” Mayor Eric Adams said following the tour.

However, it is unclear if JUV will in fact win the right to have the Democratic National Convention and the more than $200 million economic boost expected to come along with it.

In 2022, conventions went virtual because of COVID-19. However, in recent years both political parties have favored big cities in swing states — see Hillary Clinton’s 2016 nominating convention in Philadelphia, and the Republicans already zeroing in on Milwaukee for 2024.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison downplayed the importance of picking a swing state this time.

A guide to New York City’s 8 public beaches

“I think for us we are looking for is the city that demonstrates and illustrates the values of the Democratic Party, who we are, where we want to go, who do we want to be,” Harrison said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul sees New York telling that story in one word: freedom.

“The Statue of Liberty is a universally recognized symbol around the world of people seeking refuge and allows us to talk about, as women in particular, being oppressed and being denied their rights in other states,” Hochul said.

Still, Democratic leadership faces questions about crime and if that would hamper the city’s bid. Adams and Harrison also downplayed the likelihood it would remain a persistent problem into 2024.

“It is not something that I question,” Harrison said. “We would not be in the city if we didn’t have confidence that they didn’t have their act together — and we know that they do.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Elizabeth Crowley attracts GOP, real estate donors in democratic primary

Four years ago, a socialist bartender named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shocked the political world by unseating Congressman Joe Crowley, Queens’ longtime Democratic party boss. Now, the Crowley clan has a chance to get revenge. Former City Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley, Joe’s cousin, is running for State Senate, and one of her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former Conservative Party Chairman Mike Long dies at 82

Former longtime New York Conservative Party Chairman Michael Long has died, the party on Sunday announced. “The loss of Mike Long is immeasurable. We have lost a good man, a close friend, mentor and outstanding political leader; a void for me and many has been created that cannot be filled,” said State Chairman Gerard Kassar. “The countless number of people who learned from Mike can today be found throughout the political world and will act as his legacy for many years to come.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Liberty, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
City
Philadelphia, NY
State
Arkansas State
New York City, NY
Government
theknightnews.com

Hochul Sees Success in New York State Primaries

With a sweeping majority across New York State, Kathy Hochul has won the Democratic primary for governor. Her opponents were Democrat Thomas Suozzi and Working Families candidate Jumaane Williams. Williams won the Working Families primary. Hochul will face Williams and Republican candidate Lee Zeldin in November’s election. Zeldin’s opponents were Andrew Giuliani, Rob Astorino, and Harry Wilson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Zeldin blames bail reform for attacker's release, but questions swirl about prosecutor

Rep. Lee Zeldin has been trying to make his scuffle with an attacker last week part of his case for undoing state bail reform laws. “It was within about six hours that this attacker was released,” he noted Monday, speaking to reporters at his Manhattan campaign offices. “His words to me were, ‘You’re done. You’re done. You’re done.’”
MANHATTAN, NY
KRMG

Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases

NEW YORK — (AP) — A former U.S. congressman from Indiana, technology company executives, a man training to be an FBI agent, and an investment banker were among nine people charged in four separate and unrelated insider trading schemes revealed on Monday with the unsealing of indictments in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaime Harrison
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Hillary Clinton
PIX11

Bronx Cannabis Hub launches

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Local leaders and community activists celebrated the launch of The Bronx Cannabis Hub at the Bronx Museum of the Arts on Sunday. The hub is a first-of-its-kind program, designed to help those who were most harmed by marijuana prohibition to participate in the legal marijuana industry by accessing New York’s first […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conventions#Nyc Subway#Democrats#Economy#Election Local#Republicans#The White House#Juv#Milw
W42ST.nyc

The Skyline Hotel to House Asylum Seekers As City Officials Call for Permanent Shelter Solutions

After several tenures as a temporary shelter, The Skyline Hotel on 10th Avenue is part of the plan to house families arriving in New York seeking asylum as city officials call on the Adams administration for a more permanent housing infrastructure solution.  City Council Members Erik Bottcher and Gale Brewer, along with Manhattan Borough President […] The post The Skyline Hotel to House Asylum Seekers As City Officials Call for Permanent Shelter Solutions appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nynmedia.com

Solving NYC’s affordable housing crisis, even during a pandemic

When New York City went into lockdown during the spring of 2020, many human service nonprofits had to navigate new ways to serve those in need, and Project Renewal was one of them. The 55-year-old nonprofit aims to end the cycle of homelessness and recently opened Bedford Green House, a 117-unit apartment building in the Bronx which includes an aquaponics farm, a library, and a community medical clinic. It is a project that the nonprofit had in the pipeline during the lockdown, and as its CEO Eric Rosenbaum, tells New York Nonprofit Media, there are more to come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

20 Brooklyn Chinese Families Face Eviction Due to $4 Million Housing Fraud

Families at 345 Ovington Avenue call for the city and state to assist them and stop the foreclosure process of their building. Photo Credit: April Xu. 20 Chinese families in Brooklyn are in danger of losing their homes in a week, due to an alleged housing fraud. Xihui “Steven” Wu took over $4 million of these 20 families’ money and vanished without giving them ownership of their units.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
PIX11

Disability Advisory Council reactivated in the Bronx

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – July is Disability Pride Month, which celebrates disabled individuals embracing who they are. It also commemorates the anniversary of the American with Disabilities Act. On Monday, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson’s office announced it is reactivating its disability task force, the Disability Advisory Council, to ensure people in the borough have […]
BRONX, NY
The Fordham Observer

Former Fordham President Gives Public Address at Historic Church

The Rev. Joseph M. McShane, S.J., former president of Fordham University, was invited to speak at Abyssinian Baptist Church for its Baccalaureate Mass on June 26. The invitation to speak was extended to McShane by the church’s senior pastor, the Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts, III, who delivered the commencement speech for the Class of 2022 on May 21. It served as McShane’s last public address as the university’s president before President Tania Tetlow, J.D., began her term on July 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Two Top Restaurants In The World Are In New York

New York is known for its amazing people, culture, and food and you know we love to eat. Recently the world’s best restaurants have just been announced and two restaurants from New York made the list. In London, one of the most prestigious awards on the plant, the 2022 iteration of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants were announced and New York was well represented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy