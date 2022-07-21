ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

City of Lawton names winners of annual community awards

By Olivia Taggart
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B4GNK_0go9ZXzf00

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Lawton will be presenting four awards at this year’s City of Lawton Birthday Celebration happening at McMahon Memorial Auditorium on Thursday, August 4.

A reception and celebration will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. and will kick off with a cake-cutting by the oldest, suitable living Lawtonian and an all-new performance and ceremony will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The following awards for 2021-2022 will be presented by Mayor Stan Booker during the ceremony:

Outstanding Citizen: Jeff Elbert

Outstanding Organization: Spread the Word Ministries

Outstanding Youth Organization (new award for 2022): MacArthur Key Club

Lawton Award in Excellence: Isadora Chavez

Jeff Elbert is a teacher at Lawton High School. He serves the community as the founder of The Great 580 and as a pastor. Mr. Elbert received his degree from Cameron University and is a longtime Lawtonian focusing on inspiring, coordinating and conducting positive events in Lawton.

Spread the Word Ministries is led by Pastor Winns and his wife. Beyond their ministries, they conduct STEM Youth summer camps, work with partners to bring in high-quality family friendly performances to Lawton and are involved with several planning committees with the City of Lawton and Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

New for this year is an award for Outstanding Youth Organization. The inaugural award will be presented to MacArthur Key Club led by students at MacArthur High School and faculty sponsor Kathy Sauders. Not only do they have a positive impact within their school, students within the MacArthur Key Club can be seen volunteering at nearly every City of Lawton event. They were integral this year to the success of Lawton Fort Sill Freedom Festival, and they’ve been involved with the International Festival for several years. They bring positive attitudes and youthful energy to every event.

Isadora Chavez is this year’s recipient of Lawton’s most prestigious award, the Lawton Award in Excellence. This award recognizes individuals who have had a lasting positive impact on The City of Lawton through a lifetime of service to our community. Isadora Chavez is one of the founding members of the International Festival, founded in 1979, and she continues to serve on its planning committee. This event has grown into one of Lawton’s Largest Annual Celebrations, and it is returning for 2022, September 23 through 25. She is also the founder of Mexican Folklore Dancers, and she continues to teach and hand-stitch authentic attire for performers. She provides these services for free to all who are interested, and her personal passion keeps Mexican culture thriving in our community. A naturalized citizen, she is thankful to be an American, and is a proud Lawtonian.

If you know of a deserving individual or organization, new guideline and nomination materials will be made available for 2022-2023 nominations during the first week of September on the City of Lawton’s website. For information on past awardees, go to the website or reach out to the City of Lawton Arts and Humanities office at 580-581-3470.

This year’s City of Lawton Birthday Celebration is provided by the City of Lawton with support from the McMahon Auditorium Authority and the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and is conducted in collaboration with the Comanche Nation, the Race Relations Commission and the Historical Preservation Committee.

Participants in this year’s inaugural historical performance inspired by the history of Lawton include the Comanche Nation, Comanche Youth Dancers, Buffalo Soldiers, Pioneer Woman, Lawton Rangers, Fort Sill Fire Center of Excellence, Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, Lawton Philharmonic Society, Lawton Community Theatre and the 77th Army Band. A special thanks to the City of Lawton Library and Museum of

Great Plains for assisting with research and providing additional informational materials. This year’s event will also include special guest performers and performances.

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

C.E. Benson softball tournament fundraises for children with cancer in SWOK

TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - Rockin T’s Cure for Kids hosted their 11th annual C.E. Benson softball tournament in Temple Saturday. The event raises money for kids in southwest Oklahoma suffering from cancer or other serious illnesses. The C.E. Benson softball tournament is about much more than softball, according to...
TEMPLE, OK
kswo.com

Comanche Nation Casino and Lawton Indian Hospital to host COVID vaccine clinic

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This Wednesday, Comanche Nation Casino will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic, as cases numbers continue to rise across the area. Staff from the Lawton Indian Hospital will be located in the administration building during the clinic to offer all Comanche Nation Entertainment staff and guests, 12 and older, a free COVID-19 vaccine.
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Lawton, OK
Lawton, OK
Government
kswo.com

CCMH to start AUA program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new program is coming to Comanche County Memorial Hospital that will allow those interested to earn while learning from CCMH educators and hopefully start their career in the medical field. This Advanced Unlicensed Assistant program is the first of its kind in a hospital setting in SW Oklahoma.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Vernon renaming itself Bacon City, USA for one weekend only: Here’s how to apply to be its mayor

VERNON (KDAF) — To celebrate 100 years of Wright Brand Bacon, the city of Vernon, Texas, will officially change its name to Bacon City, USA for one weekend only. According to the brand’s official website, this bacon brand, known for its thick-sliced hickory bacon, has roots in Texas. Wright Brand Bacon was conceived in the back of a small grocery store in Vernon, Texas.
VERNON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawtonian#Lawton High School#The Great 580#Cameron University
Texoma's Homepage

2nd Annual Taco Fest returns to Bud Daniel Park

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get ready to head downtown for some of the best tacos in town! The Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative is hosting its Second Annual Taco Fest. Last year, the festival was created in response to a negative comment about Wichita Falls’ Hispanic community, and this year, they plan for it to be […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Texoma's Homepage

Furosity T&F athletes headed to AAU Nationals

Members of the Furosity Track and Field team out of Wichita Falls are preparing for the AAU Junior Olympics. This year, the event is being held in Greensboro, North Carolina. Head Coach Robert Brooks is taking his athletes to the national stage for the 19th time, and they are perennially successful. Young Texoma Talent are […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Pho Corner to close doors permanently

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After opening its doors in 2020, a popular Vietnamese restaurant is set to close its doors. According to a Facebook post, Pho Corner announced they will be closing permanently, citing inflation and other issues factoring into the decision. “This has not been an easy decision for any of us, but a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFACF creates emergency fire fund for VFDs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation has launched an emergency fire fund to assist volunteer fire departments impacted by recent wildfires in the area. Donations to the fund will be used specifically to help clear fuel costs incurred by VFDs in Wichita, Archer and Clay counties. Foundation President Leslie Schaffner hopes […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy