Elmira City School District to host job fair
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City School District is hosting a job fair ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.
Some of the positions the school is looking to fill are teacher aides, custodial/maintenance, bus drivers, and cafeteria and food service workers. Substitute positions will also be available for all job opportunities.
The job fair will take place on Thursday, August 18th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Ernie Davis Academy Gymnasium.
