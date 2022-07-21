Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Culpeper, Madison, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clarke; Loudoun The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Washington County in north central Maryland Western Frederick County in north central Maryland Northwestern Loudoun County in northern Virginia Central Clarke County in northwestern Virginia Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia East central Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 650 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Paramount-Long Meadow to near Berryville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Frederick, Hagerstown, Thurmont, Charles Town, Emmitsburg, Shepherdstown, Municipal Stadium, Purcellville, Robinwood, Brunswick, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Ranson, Berryville, Boonsboro, Smithsburg, Braddock Heights, Paramount-Long Meadow, Mount Aetna, Round Hill and Mount Lena. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

