Culpeper County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Culpeper, Madison, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 17:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Culpeper; Madison;...

alerts.weather.gov

WRIC - ABC 8News

Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect throughout Richmond Metro, Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect in several counties throughout the Richmond Metro area and Central Virginia. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in the City of Richmond, Chesterfield County, New Kent County, Henrico County, Hanover County, King William County, Caroline County and Orange County.
RICHMOND, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clarke; Loudoun The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Washington County in north central Maryland Western Frederick County in north central Maryland Northwestern Loudoun County in northern Virginia Central Clarke County in northwestern Virginia Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia East central Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 650 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Paramount-Long Meadow to near Berryville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Frederick, Hagerstown, Thurmont, Charles Town, Emmitsburg, Shepherdstown, Municipal Stadium, Purcellville, Robinwood, Brunswick, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Ranson, Berryville, Boonsboro, Smithsburg, Braddock Heights, Paramount-Long Meadow, Mount Aetna, Round Hill and Mount Lena. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 492 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Somerset; St. Marys; Talbot; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S SOMERSET ST. MARYS TALBOT WICOMICO WORCESTER MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Storms to the West of DC May Bring Downpours, Winds to the Region

Storms west of Washington, D.C., were making their way into the Shenandoah Valley Saturday evening, triggering weather alerts for parts of the metro area. Heavy downpours are expected with some gusty winds and dangerous lightning. As the system move east however, it likely will weaken. Generally speaking, most of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Watchful Eye

Drivers advised to avoid I-95 in Fredericksburg area at night July 25 - 29

Drivers who want to avoid major delays should find an alternative route to using Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area this week. VDOT announced that starting July 25, I-95 northbound and southbound will be reduced to one lane overnight near various interchanges between exit 148 (Quantico) and exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County. These changes to the traffic patterns are to allow for Express Lanes construction and paving operations.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WUSA9

Portion of Telegraph Road closed for downed power lines

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An overnight crash in Lorton, Virginia forced a road closure that could last several hours, according to officials. Fairfax County Police tweeted just before 8 a.m. Saturday that Telegraph Road would be closed between Fairfax County Parkway and Richmond Highway, attributing the closure to power lines in the road due to a car crashing into a utility pole. All four lanes of Telegraph Road between Telegraph Square and Lockport Road are blocked until the pole can be replaced.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County. VSP announced Monday, July 25, that it was called out to a crash along Route 612 (Frog Pond Road), near Morris Mill Road, around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23. A 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix had gone off the road, struck a fence, and overturned.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County neighbors upset over removal of mailboxes

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Some residents of a Shenandoah County private community are upset after a neighbor removed 24 of their mailboxes from his property and dumped them half a mile away. “There’s 24 accounts of destruction of property and tampering with the United States mail, and he did...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Page County murder investigation continues

SHENANDOAH, Va. – The Page County Sheriff’s Office is still asking for anyone with information about last Thursday’s deadly shooting to come forward. The investigation continues into the incident that left one person dead and another wounded. The Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year old Scott Simandl after getting...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Suspect arrested in connection to parking lot shooting in Culpeper County

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred in the town of Culpeper after successfully apprehending a suspect. The Culpeper Police Department arrested Kendrick Reaves, 29, of Culpeper after he turned himself in on Thursday, July 21. Reaves was charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of unlawful shooting in the commission of a felony and one count of misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man dies in single vehicle car crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA (CBS19 News)--ACPD Responding to fatal car crash. "At approximately 5:34 pm, on Saturday, July 22, 2022, units from Albemarle County Police Department along with career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Miller School Road. The driver...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wmay.com

Virginia Man Charged With Online Solicitation Of Chatham Teen

A 23-year-old man is facing charges in the state of Virginia for allegedly sending unsolicited, sexually explicit messages to a Chatham teenager over Snapchat. Chatham police say they began their investigation back in March after receiving a report that a 14-year-old girl was receiving such messages. The investigation led to the arrest of Nicholas Ramey of Amissville, Virginia. He’s facing a felony charge in Virginia of online sexual solicitation of a minor.
CHATHAM, IL

