ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Some young adults are swapping clubbing for crocheting. They call it their 'grandma era.'

By Kalhan Rosenblatt
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first, many young people on TikTok embraced what became known as the "coastal grandma" style — wearing linens, caftans and other comfort items while lounging in cozy homes, a la Nancy Meyers. Now, some of these same young adults are going all in and embracing what they...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
New York Post

Mom gets shamed for putting her baby in ‘heels’

These shoes were made for crawling. A mom posted a video to TikTok of her baby walking around in high heels. The backlash quickly began in the comments. “They can damage her feet, babies not supposed to be in heels,” one person said. “Really?? Let’s completely ruin your child’s...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thesource.com

Charlamagne Criticizes Parents Telling Their Kids To Help Them in a Fight in the “Put Your Shoes On” Challenge

The “Put Your Shoes On” challenge is the latest viral sensation on TikTok. In the challenge, parents capture their kid’s reactions as they ask them to come outside to help them in a fight. Many kids are ready to go to war with another kid to help defend their parents, while others try to figure out a different solution, and others just cry.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Upworthy

16-year-old boy wears red dress to prom cheered on by classmates and teachers at school

A 16-year-old boy is being showered with love and support after he wore a red dress to his school prom. Korben spoke out his wish of wearing a dress to his prom when he was 12 years old and he lived that dream when he turned 16. The boy wore a sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt and was cheered on by pupils and staff at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk, reported the BBC. His mother, Nina Green, shared a photo of the 16-year-old wearing the dress. "At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself and the reception he got from his whole school was incredible," she wrote while sharing the pictures. "He wants to go as himself, while expressing his feminine side — with a tuxedo on the top and a dress at the bottom, very much influenced by (actor) Billy Porter. He wanted to be Korben... but in a dress."
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Meyers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocheting#Clubbing#Grandma#Black Women
The US Sun

Who are the Whitaker family and are they inbred?

FILMMAKER Mark Laita created a documentary which explored the real lives of America's most inbred family. Meet the Whitakers, a family who lives in an isolated shack, which cuts them off from civilisation. Who are the Whitaker family?. The Whitakers made it to the spotlight after a photographer named Mark...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NBC News

NBC News

416K+
Followers
50K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy