Adrien Broner took exception Thursday to the implication that he is anything resembling old. Broner made his pro debut in May 2008, but the four-weight world champion will only turn 33 next week. His opponent on August 20, Omar Figueroa Jr., is just four months younger than Broner, thus he doesn’t understand why reporters questioned him as if he were the second coming of Bernard Hopkins.

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO