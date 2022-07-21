ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

Arlington children graduate from sheriff's youth academy

By Kevin Maccioli
YourArlington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArlington children ages 8 through 12 were among those graduating from the Youth Public Safety Academy’s first session earlier this month. Altogether, Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian congratulated 64 graduates on July 15. Other cadets were from Bedford, Burlington, Cambridge, Tewksbury and Tyngsborough. YPSA, established by the Middlesex...

www.yourarlington.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Swim with family members turns deadly for 56-year-old Massachusetts man

A family is morning the loss of a Massachusetts man who died while going out for a swim on Sunday. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 4:30 p.m., the Winchester Police and Fire Departments, the Stoneham Fire Department, and Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a possible drowning of an adult male in Upper Mystic Lake off Sandy Beach in Winchester. Local Officers and Firefighters along with the State Police Dive Team and State Police Air Wing responded to the scene.
WINCHESTER, MA
YourArlington

Local delegation helps pass state budget with benefits for Arlington

The Massachusetts Legislature unanimously passed a $52.7 billion budget for fiscal 2023. The budget, passed July 18, upholds fiscal responsibility and makes targeted investments to strengthen the state’s economic foundation, protect the most vulnerable residents and support the everyday needs of communities and families in the Commonwealth. The budget...
ARLINGTON, MA
NECN

Tense Scene as Leader of Neo-Nazi Group Appears in Boston Court

It was a tense scene Monday morning as the leader of a New England-based neo-Nazi group appeared in court on charges connected to a demonstration outside a drag queen story hour held in Boston over the weekend. Chris Hood, 23, of Pepperell, was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

MUGSHOTS AND RECORDS RELEASED: Officers Assigned to District A-1 Arrest Seven Northeasterners for Breaking into Downtown Construction Site

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, MA
Middlesex County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Bedford, MA
City
Tyngsborough, MA
County
Middlesex County, MA
City
Tewksbury, MA
City
Burlington, MA
Arlington, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Cambridge, MA
Crime & Safety
YourArlington

Redevelopment Board in person July 25: Dallin Museum, Belknap St.

The Arlington Redevelopment Board is scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 25, in person in the Select Board chambers, second floor, Town Hall, 730 Mass. Ave. Arlington-based American Alarm and Communications has acquired Monitor Controls of Wallingford,…. Sue and Jeff Thompson face trials, keep smiling. On July 19...
ARLINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Academy#Friendship#Commencement Ceremony#Corrections Officers#Ypsa
bostonchefs.com

Mooo…. Burlington is Now Open

North Shore fans of Jamie Mammano’s elegant Mooo…. steakhouses in Beacon Hill and the Seaport can happily skip the drive into the city to get their aged sirloin fix closer to home as Mooo…. Burlington is now open at 86 Cambridge Street in Burlington. The space has been completely renovated following the closing of L’Andana (also a part of Mammano’s Columbus Hospitality Group) to include neutral grey and sand tones, custom tweed wallpaper, warm lighting and an all new lounge area. In addition to the main dining area there are also three fully appointed private dining rooms that can seat between 12-45 people.
BURLINGTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Person Shot Overnight on Norwell Street Expected to Survive

On Sunday July 24th, at approximately 21:20 hours, Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to the area of Norwell Street in Dorchester for a ShotSpotter activation. Within minutes of the activation, a 911 call was placed for a person shot on Washington Street. It is believed that the unidentified male victim was on Norwell St, and was shot in his car as he was driving by.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston police captain cleared of most charges

A BOSTON POLICE captain who was on paid leave for 2½ years for violating the rules of conduct returned to work earlier this year and then scored a major victory in June when a hearing officer dismissed most of the violations against him and he received just an oral reprimand for the remaining transgressions.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Salisbury Man, 58, Killed in Car Crash in Andover, Mass.

A 58-year-old man from Salisbury, Massachusetts, is dead after his car rolled over on Interstate 495, south of Interstate 93 in Andover, police announced. Police say people were already trying to help the 58-year-old driver when police and ambulances arrived. The man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ANDOVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
liveboston617.org

Under-Appreciated, Under-Compensated and Overworked: The Boston EMS Experience

This article was written by Kendall Richards and Eva Wendeborn and reviewed by the Live Boston Editorial Team. Last night and tonight, Boston EMS hit such low critical staffing levels that the Command Staff activated the practice of RDTs, something that is far from common and far from okay. Historically RDTs, or Rapid Deployment Teams, are the Department’s way of calling in off duty member for major emergencies, not for staffing shortages.
BOSTON, MA
YourArlington

Board enlists Concom support to remedy Alewife Brook sewer overflows

The Select Board aims to help remedy Alewife Brook’s sewer overflows by sending a letter to Arlington’s Conservation Commission regarding the Alewife Brook/Upper Mystic Combined Sewer Overflow Long-Term Control Plan. The board voted 4-0 (Diane Mahon absent) at its July 18 meeting to send this letter, subject to...
ARLINGTON, MA
liveboston617.org

BPD Officers Assigned to District D-4 (South End) Make On-Site Warrant Arrest in Boston

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Two Teenage Males in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms During Investigation in Dorchester

At about 8:36 PM on Saturday July 23, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested two teens on firearm-related charges during an investigation in the area of 337 Harvard Street in Dorchester. The officers were on patrol when their attention was drawn to a group of teens gathered near the rear alley of the building directly underneath a clearly posted No Loitering sign. When the officers approached to speak to the group, they observed the outline of a handgun inside the shorts pocket of one of the individuals, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Fall River. Officers performed a pat frisk of the suspect, leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun. As the officers were placing the suspect in custody, they observed that another teenager on scene, later identified as a 15-year-old male from Taunton, appeared to be concealing an unknown object on the left side of his waistband. The male was seated on the hood of a parked car with his left leg drawn close to his chest and his left arm pinned against his side. The officers also observed that the suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt despite the recent heat wave in Boston. When the officers went to perform a pat frisk, they immediately recovered a loaded .45 caliber Springfield Armory XD-45 ACP handgun from the left side of the suspect's waistband. The second suspect was then placed in custody without incident. The remaining parties on scene were identified and released forthwith.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Boston man sentenced to prison for counterfeit fentanyl pills

BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Boston was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. According to a news release sent to 22News from the Justice Department in Boston, 24-year-old Diamondez Pierre was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy