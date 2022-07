This couple is now behind bars thanks to support from law enforcement partners across the Country. On 5/31/22 officer of the Special Enforcement Team attempted a traffic stop on Zachary Carpenter (driver) and his girlfriend Nichole Williams (passenger). Carpenter fled and shortly abandoned the vehicle and then fled on foot. The vehicle was recovered and methamphetamine packaged for sales, drug paraphernalia and ammunition were located inside the vehicle along with identification belonging to Carpenter and Williams. Williams currently has warrants for her arrest for Violation of Probation-Armed Burglary and Theft of a Firearm.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO