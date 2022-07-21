ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carney to sign mail-in voting bill Friday, GOP to sue

By Charlie Megginson
 4 days ago
Gov. John Carney will sign a bill Friday to allow voters to send their ballots through the mail in all future elections, according to his communications director.

The Republican Party of Delaware promised to respond swiftly in the form of a lawsuit.

“When [the bill] first passed the General Assembly, we expressed concerns about its constitutionality,” said Jane Brady, chairwoman of the Delaware GOP. “I’m firmly convinced both provisions are unconstitutional and expect that we will be bringing litigation promptly upon the governor’s signature.”

Senate Bill 320 creates an opt-in vote-by-mail system wherein voters will have to request a ballot before one is sent. Ballots and ballot applications will never be automatically mailed to voters under the bill.

In June 2021, Republicans in the General Assembly effectively stopped the passage of a different bill that would have made no-excuse absentee voting a permanent fixture in Delaware’s elections.

House Bill 75, sponsored by Rep. David Bentz, D-Christiana, would have allowed Delaware voters to request mail-in ballots without providing an explanation.

But the bill, which sought to amend the Delaware Constitution, failed to receive the required two-thirds majority needed in the House of Representatives.

Constitutional amendments are also required to be passed separately during two consecutive legislative sessions.

Twelve Republicans voted in favor of the bill in 2019 during the 150th General Assembly. But in 2021, not one Republican voted in favor of the proposal.

The Constitution requires voters to provide justification before receiving an absentee ballot.

Excuses include being away from the state for work, college or public service, sickness or physical disability, military service or religious tenets in conflict with in-person voting.

Supporters of Senate Bill 320 say vote-by-mail is not the same as absentee voting, and the Constitution grants the General Assembly the authority to “prescribe the means, methods and instruments of voting so as best to secure secrecy and the independence of the voter, preserve the freedom and purity of elections and prevent fraud, corruption and intimidation…”

Opponents say that’s a distinction without a difference and when lawmakers failed to amend the Constitution, they developed a workaround to circumvent the law: Senate Bill 320.

During the bill’s Senate hearing, Sen. Colin Bonini, R-Dover, successfully attached an amendment to the bill that requires absentee voters to provide a form of identification — either the last four digits of their driver’s license or last four digits of their social security number.

Supporters included Common Cause Delaware, the ACLU of Delaware and the Attorney General’s Office.

Thirty-four states provide voters the option to cast ballots by mail. In 2020, 43.1% of the country’s electorate voted by mail.

House speaker refuses to consider McGuiness removal

The Delaware Senate on Monday passed a resolution to begin a process Democratic leadership hopes will result in the removal of one of their own: State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness. Every Republican voted against the measure, putting them in line with House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth, who said he has "no intention of calling the House into session to consider this
Two New Delaware Laws Face Challenge

DOVER, DE (AP) – Republicans in Delaware are challenging two new laws that would allow same-day voter registration and mail-in ballots. Party officials announced the lawsuit after Democrat Gov. John Carney signed legislation enacting the changes. Republicans contend that the state Constitution prohibits those changes, which they say could open the door to election fraud. Proponents of the changes say they improve ballot access without opening the door to fraud. The two laws each passed the legislature with a single GOP vote in a legislature controlled by Democrats.
Race for Maryland governor in 2022

(WBFF)In the race for governor democrats and republicans now know their candidates will be come November. For the republicans, it's trump endorsed Dan Cox and for the democrats it's best selling author and former nonprofit leader Wes Moore.Political science professor at McDaniel College Matthew Monjello joined us to talk about the candidates chances of winning the race. Monjello was surprised by the Cox victory and didn't think he'd beat the other candidates by double digit points. Despite the convincing yet surprising victory of the republican primary, Monjello believes that the race won't be the competitive at all and that this race will more so be about Wes Moore introducing himself to America and telling everyone who he is and what political value he holds. As both parties candidates lack political experience Monjello talked about the disadvantage Cox has being supported by former president Donald Trump in a liberal state like Maryland. As Larry Hogan and candidate Kelly Schulz speculate whether democrats were meddling with the republican primary, another belief is that the Cox race as a republican in Maryland wasn't as funded and that Schulz may not have gotten as much support from the republican party to win the primary.
Delaware governor signs vote by mail, same-day registration

In a private ceremony Friday, Gov. John Carney signed two Democrat-backed bills to allow voters to request mail-in ballots and register to vote on election day. In response, Delaware Republican Party chairwoman Jane Brady said she'd be holding a press conference Friday afternoon to announce a legal challenge aimed at stopping the laws from taking effect.
Senate to convene Monday to start removal of state auditor

The Delaware Senate will reconvene in a special session Monday to consider a resolution to initiate the removal of State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness, its Democratic leadership announced Thursday. Senate Republicans indicated a few hours after the announcement that they were opposed to the idea until her trial had run its course. The auditor's lawyer is appealing her July 1 conviction
Kowalko: House Speaker killed inspector general bill

An outgoing Democratic member of the Delaware House of Representatives says House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf blocked his bill to create an office of the inspector general. Rep. John Kowalko, D-Newark, said the move was typical of Schwartzkopf's leadership style. That leadership style can be characterized by "coercion, intimidation, incentivizing...
Hogan: GOP primary winners unelectable in November

Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. expressed grave concern about the Maryland Republican Party's chances for victory at the ballot box this fall, saying that Tuesday's primary results virtually guarantee a Democratic sweep in November. "We're going to lose this seat," Hogan (R) said of the race for governor....
Wes Moore Wins Democratic Gubernatorial Nomination in Maryland; Ivan Bates Declared Democratic Nomination Winner for Baltimore City’s State Attorney

Wes Moore – the bestselling author, businessman, nonprofit leader, and U.S. Army veteran—defeated various Democrats who were vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Maryland on Friday, July 22, 2022. In another high-profile political competition, Ivan Bates reigned victorious over the State's Attorney for Baltimore City, Marilyn Mosby,...
Vote by mail bill heads to Delaware governor

Gov. John Carney has taken possession of a bill to allow Delawareans to vote by mail in all future elections. Carney has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to either sign or veto the bill. Senate Bill 320 creates an opt-in vote-by-mail system wherein voters will have to request a ballot before...
Webinar to focus on where COVID education money went

First State Educate will host a school funding webinar Tuesday to discuss where the hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID-19 education relief funds went. The federal government allocated $122 billion amongst the states in K-12 pandemic funds, and First State Educate wants the community to know where the money is going.
Tom Perez on media calling Maryland governor race for Wes Moore: "Not so fast"

A number of news outlets declared Wes Moore the victor in the Democratic Maryland governor race today, and the campaign of Tom Perez is pushing back. "Put simply, it's too early to call this race," Perez campaign manager Sean Downey said in a statement. "Yesterday was the first day of counting for the 212,962 recorded and received vote-by-mail ballots and it was a huge day for Tom Perez. He flipped multiple counties from election day and made major vote gains statewide, all while as many as 80,000 votes remain in Montgomery County — the largest remaining vote share and Tom's incredibly strong base."
SoMD Week in Review for July 16-22, 2022

Calvert County Public Schools Appoints New Administrators: The Calvert County Public Schools Board of Education has approved five administrative appointments at the meeting held on July 14, 2022. Calvert FBLA Students Compete in National Leadership Conference: "Success starts here" is the Future Business Leaders of America's (FBLA) motto. Twelve Northern...
Dan Cox wins GOP nomination for Maryland governor as Donald Trump hands foe Larry Hogan an embarrassing defeat

Dan Cox will be the 2022 Republican nominee for governor in Maryland, based on election results at this hour, with 2048 out of 2074 election day precinct vote totals counted so far. Gov. Larry Hogan was handed a doubly-embarrassing defeat, as Cox was endorsed by Hogan's likely 2024 presidential election rival Donald Trump, and Hogan's endorsee Kelly Schulz was rejected by a majority of Republican voters statewide. Wes Moore has a comfortable lead in the crowded Democratic race at this hour.
Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
Carney Extends Delaware's Public Health Emergency Another 30 Days

WILMINGTON, Del.– Gov. John Carney on Friday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days. The extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. "It's important that we continue to stay one step ahead of COVID-19," said Carney. "Keep doing...
Maryland State Police guidance on how to apply for a Wear and Carry Permit

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police on Friday issued new guidance for residents on how to apply for a Wear and Carry Permit. The move comes following a recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court and an order from Governor Larry Hogan that suspended the state's "good and substantial reason," standard when applying to wear, carry or transport a regulated firearm.
Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland voted on Tuesday and many results from 2022's primary election are still coming in. In race for governor, Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (56.2%) led the Republican charge, defeating the Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (40.3%).  On the Democrats' side, Wes Moore (36.7%) leads Tom Perez (27.4%). In the race for Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski (84.2%) defeated Adam Reuter (15.8%)
