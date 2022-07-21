ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Lycoming students practice water rescue

By Jazzmyn Allen
 4 days ago

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of paramedic students got their feet wet with some hands-on training exercises. Through a partnership with local first responders, students were able to put their classroom skills to the test.

Students from the Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Paramedic Program are getting in-field experience with technical training. They partner with the central area fire chief’s association for the program.

“We went over equipment, what equipment we have, how to properly dawn equipment, the proper fit, proper use, we go over some of the throw bags we use,” stated Keith Hurne, platoon chief of the Williamsport Bureau of Fire.

They spent the day practicing on land gearing up for water rescue operations along the west branch of the Susquehanna River. Rescues happen often during hot summer days.

Inspiring the next generation of law enforcement

“We are practicing how to throw ropes out to rescue people and pull them into us. We just got in the creek then were floating down the creek throwing ropes to our classmates so it was really fun,” explained Kaylen Hicks, senior at Penn College.

They also rode in rescue boats, jumped overboard, and practiced strapping onto a rescue board. Brittany Breon, clinical director of the paramedic program says the goal is to apply what’s learned in the classroom to real-life situations.

“We do hands-on education every day. They’re out with the local fire departments and ems agencies weekly, multiple times a week. So this is part of our summer training program.”

Although you can never fully prepare for an emergency, students are grateful to train for whatever is thrown their way.

“We’re very fortunate with our community and our area. We have a lot of grounds that we are able to practice on and like the fire guys always, always allow us to use their equipment or anything that they have,” said Mackenzie Karasek, senior at Penn College.

