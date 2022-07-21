Twenty-One Charged With Multistate Kickback Conspiracy

A group of Texas Republican legislators sent a letter to one of the biggest law firms in the U.S. threatening the company and its lawyers with disbarment and prosecution if they facilitate abortions, even outside of Texas, according to a report. The letter, which TMZ has obtained, says the 11 members of the Texas Freedom Caucus have become aware of Sidley Austin “reimbursing travel costs of employees who leave Texas to murder their unborn children.” The letter also accused the firm of being complicit in performing illegal abortions, adding that abortion is a felony in Texas if the mother’s life is not in danger. Rep. Mayes Middleton, the chair of the caucus who signed the letter, added that if Sidley Austin breaks the law, the firm and all its partners could be prosecuted and disbarred. The letter also said Sidley “may have aided or abetted drug-induced abortions in violation of the Texas Heartbeat Act, by paying for abortions (or abortion-related travel) in which the patient ingested the second drug in Texas after receiving the drugs from an out-of-state provider.” The message said there is litigation already underway to find out the identity of the lawyers who are responsible for the Texas Heartbeat Act breach.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO