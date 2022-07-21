ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Twenty-One Charged With Multistate Kickback Conspiracy

easttexasradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas – The Department of Justice announced criminal charges against 36 defendants in 13 federal districts across the United States for more than $1.2 billion in alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment (DME) schemes. In connection with this national effort, the...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 9

Light Speed
3d ago

America’s entire healthcare system is a money grabbing quagmire. The American citizens deserve better.

Reply
6
Common Sense Today
3d ago

Greed is ruining society. We need more, more, more. It is never enough. Money drives every decision in politics and medicine.

Reply
2
 

Government
News Channel 25

Only 1 in 3 Texas prisons fully air-conditioned amid historic heat: Report

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new report shows that only 1 in 3 Texas prisons are fully air-conditioned. A finding that some advocates are calling a violation of human rights, impacting about 90,000 inmates and the Texas prison workforce. Published by Texas A&M University's Hazard Reduction & Recovery Center,...
TEXAS STATE
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Texas Prison Reaches 149 Degrees Amid Ongoing Heat Issues

Texas does not have universal air conditioning in state prisons, causing the sweltering summer heat to linger indoors. WFAA reported that temperatures inside the prisons regularly reach 110 degrees. According to a July study from the Texas A&M University Hazard Reduction & Recovery center, at least one unit topped out at a sweltering 149 degrees.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Mothers Against Greg Abbott voice need for change in Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mothers Against Greg Abbott posted a video on Twitter voicing the need for change in Texas politics. The women in the video raised concerns for the futures of their families in Texas, referncing that “nothing changes in Texas politics until it does.” Mothers Against Greg Abbott spoke on the Texas […]
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

School Marshal Progam Under Scrutiny

A school marshal program has been available in Texas for eight years to train school staff to carry weapons, but only a few dozen school districts are taking advantage of it. That’s because many felt it wasn’t necessary and cost too much. But Dr. Alex DelCarmen, a criminologist and professor at Tarleton State University, said someone doesn’t have to have a military or law enforcement background to stop an active shooter if they have the proper training. Del Carmen says one problem that needs addressing with schools is the infrastructure itself.
TEXAS STATE
